Karnataka govt appoints Ramesh KN as nodal officer to conduct RS election

The Karnataka government on Tuesday appointed Ramesh KN as a nodal officer to conduct the Rajya Sabha election scheduled on June 19.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 02-06-2020 23:33 IST | Created: 02-06-2020 23:33 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The Karnataka government on Tuesday appointed Ramesh KN as a nodal officer to conduct the Rajya Sabha election scheduled on June 19. "Ramesh KN has been appointed as a nodal officer by the Karnataka government for the conduct of Rajya Sabha election scheduled on June 19 while ensuring compliance to national directives for COVID-19 management and other measures set out in guidelines issued by the state government," the government order read.

"The commission has decided that the date of poll and counting of votes in respect of the biennial elections for 18 seats from the states of Andhra Pradesh (four seats), Gujarat (four seats), Jharkhand (two seats), Madhya Pradesh (three seats), Manipur (one seat), Meghalaya (one seat) and Rajasthan (three seats) shall be June 19," the EC said in a press note on June 1. The counting of votes shall take place at 5 pm on the day of the election. (ANI)

