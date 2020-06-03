Minnesota files civil rights charge against police over Floyd death

Minnesota files civil rights charge against police over Floyd deathReuters | Minnesota | Updated: 03-06-2020 01:54 IST | Created: 03-06-2020 01:45 IST
The state of Minnesota on Tuesday filed a civil rights charge against the Minneapolis Police Department over the death of George Floyd and said it would investigate the department to see if it engaged in systemic discriminatory practices.
Minnesota Governor Tim Walz and the Minnesota Department of Human Rights announced the filing and investigation at a news conference on Tuesday afternoon.
- READ MORE ON:
- Minnesota
- Tim Walz
- Minneapolis Police Department
- Taos
- New Mexico
ALSO READ
Minnesota Guv scrapping 10-person limit on gatherings
Minnesota police arrest CNN reporter on air covering Minneapolis protests
U.S. military units put on four-hour standby amid Minnesota unrest
Minnesota calls in National Guard to quell unrest over black man's death in police custody
Minnesota governor calls for end to violence, expects 'swift' justice in Floyd case