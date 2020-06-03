Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tech advocacy group's lawsuit says Trump's order on social media is unconstitutional

Reuters | Updated: 03-06-2020 03:10 IST | Created: 03-06-2020 03:10 IST
Tech advocacy group's lawsuit says Trump's order on social media is unconstitutional

An advocacy group backed by the tech industry sued President Donald Trump on Tuesday over his executive order that would weaken a law protecting online platforms including social media companies that label or fact-check his posts. The Washington-based Center for Democracy & Technology (CDT)said in its lawsuit that Trump's executive order violates the First Amendment rights of social media companies. It noted that the order was issued after Twitter Inc amended one of Trump's tweets and called it "plainly retaliatory."

The lawsuit argues that Trump's executive order will "chill future online speech by other speakers" and reduce the ability of Americans to speak freely online. Trump, in an attempt to regulate social media platforms where he has been criticized, said last week he will introduce legislation that may scrap or weaken a law that has protected internet companies, including Twitter and Facebook.

The proposed legislation was part of an executive order Trump signed on Thursday. Trump had attacked Twitter for tagging his tweets about unsubstantiated claims of fraud about mail-in voting with a warning prompting readers to fact-check the posts. Trump said he wants to "remove or change" a provision of a law known as Section 230 that shields social media companies from liability for content posted by their users. He also said Attorney General William Barr will begin drafting legislation "immediately" to regulate social media companies.

In a tweet, Twitter said attempts to unilaterally erode the law could threaten the future of online speech. The White House and Justice Department declined comment on the lawsuit. "Twitter appended the President’s tweets... in immediate retaliation, the President issued the Executive Order," said the lawsuit, which was filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia.

CDT's donors include Alphabet's Google, Facebook Inc, Apple and Microsoft, according to the Capital Research Center, a right-leaning non-profit think tank. The companies did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

TRENDING

NTPC begins search for CEO of distribution business

UIF vows to ensure Covid-19 TERS payments promptly processed

One Piece Chapter 981 spoilers revealed, Apoo vs Kidd, Chopper hiding in a tank & many more

Tata Power starts managing power distribution in central Odisha

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

Protests swell in major U.S. cities despite curfews, Trump vow to crack down

Thousands of demonstrators took to a knee in the grass outside the U.S. Capitol, chanting silence is violence and no justice, no peace, just before a curfew as peaceful protests against police brutality swelled in major cities on Tuesday. T...

Cubs' Ricketts defends MLB owners

Tom Ricketts, owner of the Chicago Cubs, wants baseball fans to know the league is facing biblical losses in 2020. Players and owners are in negotiations about the financial split involved in a return to the field during the coronavirus pan...

Have to collectively push for equal justice, examine nation's 'tragic failures": George W Bush on Floyd protests

Former US president George W Bush has called upon Americans to examine the nations tragic failures and collectively push for equal justice, amid violent protests across the country over the custodial killing of an African-American man. Geor...

UPDATE 1-Britain to change immigration rules if China imposes security law on Hong Kong, Johnson says

The United Kingdom is prepared to change its immigration rules if China imposes a national security law on Hong Kong, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday in an op-ed for the South China Morning Post httpsbit.ly3gGrNC6.Sin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020