Austria lifting coronavirus border checks with all neighbours bar Italy

Austria is lifting all coronavirus-related border restrictions including quarantines for new arrivals from all of its neighboring countries except Italy as of Thursday, Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg said on Wednesday.

"We will lift all the coronavirus-related border and health checks in relation to seven bordering countries - those are Germany, Liechtenstein, Switzerland, Slovakia, Slovenia, the Czech Republic, and Hungary. We are thereby returning to the pre-corona situation regarding these countries," he told a news conference.