Hungary government gives fuel traders two weeks to meet regional prices

Hungary's government will request fuel-traders to adjust their prices to the regional average, its economy minister was quoted as telling a news conference by index.hu on Wednesday.

"The government has given traders two weeks to return to the regional average. In two weeks the government will revisit this issue, look at price developments and intervene with tough measures if fuel retailers do not return to the regional average," Marton Nagy was quoted as saying.

