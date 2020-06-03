Left Menu
Development News Edition

SC dismisses plea of AP govt against HC order on removing party colour from state buildings

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-06-2020 21:40 IST | Created: 03-06-2020 21:40 IST
SC dismisses plea of AP govt against HC order on removing party colour from state buildings

In a jolt to the Jagan Mohan Reddy government, the Supreme Court on Wednesday dismissed its appeal against the Andhra Pradesh High Court order asking it to remove the blue, green and white colours from ‘Gram Panchayat’ buildings as their colours resemble with party flag of ruling YSRCP. Observing that “Public confidence in the judiciary will be eroded if its orders are not obeyed,” the top court said that there was “no ambiguity” in the High Court’s judgment holding that that “any colour which is similar to the flag of any political party should not be used for painting the Gram Panchayat buildings.” In the proceeding held through video-conferencing, a bench of Justices L Nageswara Rao, Krishan Murari and S Ravindra Bhat granted four weeks time to the state government to remove the colours and repaint the ‘Gram Panchayat’ buildings again. The apex court closed the contempt proceedings against the Chief Secretary, the Principal Secretary of ‘Panchyati Raj’ and the Commissioner of ‘Panchayati Raj and Rural Development before the High Court. “As the (HC) judgment … has attained finality, the directions given by the High Court have to be complied with... Therefore, we direct the respondents to remove the existing colours on the Gram Panchayat buildings in compliance of the directions issued by the High Court by its judgment dated 10.3.2020 within a period of four weeks from today. As we have extended time for compliance of the directions in the judgment …, the contempt proceedings initiated by the High Court are closed,” the top court said in the order. It said that the state government issued Government Orders on April 23 only to avoid compliance of the High Court’s directions which were “clear and unambiguous”. “Executive orders are subjected to judicial review and the judgments of the courts which have become final should be followed by compliance of the directions given therein. Any attempt to disobey the directions issued by courts would be subversive to the Rule of Law. Public confidence in the judiciary will be eroded if its orders are not obeyed,” the order said. The state government, through its lawyer G N Reddy, had challenged the High Court’s order quashing of the GO and the suo-motu (on its own) contempt proceedings against the Chief Secretary and others for allegedly not following the High Court order to remove certain colours from ‘Gram Panchayat’ buildings. The High Court, in March, had ordered that the blue, green and white colours from the ‘Gram Panchayat’ buildings be removed, but the state government, instead of removing the colours, added terra cotta to them with which ruling YSRCP can be identified.

The state government, in its appeal, said that a committee was constituted on April 2, by it to look into various colour themes for painting panchayat buildings and other offices of local bodies and authorities. Based on the recommendations of the Committee, the government on April 23 issued guidelines, through the GO, which included that the relevant provisions under the National Buildings Code will be strictly adhered to.

"It shall be specifically ensured (through the GO) that the colour combination for painting the buildings and other properties should not be similar to the colours of flags and colors of political parties,” the government said in its appeal. “The petitioners are aggrieved by the final order of the Andhra Pradesh HC order dated May 22 whereby the High Court besides allowing the Writ Petition… had also issued contempt in suo motu contempt case,” the plea said.

There was not any violation of the HC orders and the painting of panchayat buildings have been done strictly as per the guidelines under the National Buildings Code, it said. Earlier, on May 28, Andhra Pradesh Chief Secretary Nilam Sawhney and few other senior officials appeared before the High Court in response to the contempt proceedings initiated for not complying with the HC order on removal of certain colours from Gram Panchayat buildings.

Prior to this, the High Court had said that no serious effort was made to ensure that the proposed colour combination did not resemble to that of YSRCP flag and offices. It had also said that the painting of Panchayat buildings with blue, green and white amounted misutilising government money for political gain.

The High Court, in its order passed on PILs, had ordered removal of the colours from panchayat buildings and had ordered repainting..

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 981 spoilers revealed, Apoo vs Kidd, Chopper hiding in a tank & many more

Bharti Infratel appoints Pooja Jain as CFO

Tata Power starts managing power distribution in central Odisha

NTPC begins search for CEO of distribution business

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

PCI member B R Gupta resigns, cites deep crisis in media

Press Council of India PCI member B R Gupta has resigned from his post, saying he was unable to work individually or collectively for the media, which is in a deep crisis. I have tendered my resignation as a Press Council of India member, G...

People lack transport options, govt not to take steps if employees are late: Mamata

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday said no action will be taken against state government employees if they reach late to their workplaces, since office-goers are facing a difficult time in commuting because of inadequat...

Mexico's COVID-19 death toll could surpass 30,000 - deputy health minister

Mexicos death toll from the coronavirus pandemic may reach 30,000, a senior health official said in a newspaper interview published on Wednesday, while suggesting fatalities could be even higher if social distancing measures were relaxed to...

Assam can be gateway to south-east Asian markets: Official

Assam with its strategic location can serve as the gateway to the south-east Asian markets and has emerged as a preferred investment destination, Chief Secretary Kumar Sanjay Krishna said on Wednesday. The state is at the centre of the sout...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020