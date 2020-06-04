Spain to open land borders with Portugal, France from June 22

Spain to open land borders with Portugal, France from June 22Reuters | Madrid | Updated: 04-06-2020 14:32 IST | Created: 04-06-2020 14:19 IST
Spanish Tourism Minister Reyes Maroto said on Thursday that all restrictions to border crossings with France and Portugal will be lifted from June 22.
The authorities closed the borders to everybody but Spaniards, cross-border workers and truck drivers from mid-March when the country went into lockdown to curb the coronavirus contagion.
- READ MORE ON:
- Reyes Maroto
- Spanish
- Portugal
- France
- Spaniards
ALSO READ
Virus deaths five times higher among poor in Spanish region
One in six Spanish children depressed during pandemic - survey
La Liga can resume week of June 8 - Spanish Prime Minister
La Liga can resume week of June 8 - Spanish Prime Minister
Soccer-Seville derby could lead Spanish soccer restart -La Liga chief