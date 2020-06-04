Left Menu
Development News Edition

Spain to open land borders with Portugal, France from June 22

Reuters | Madrid | Updated: 04-06-2020 14:32 IST | Created: 04-06-2020 14:19 IST
Spain to open land borders with Portugal, France from June 22
Representative image Image Credit: Sotryblocks

Spanish Tourism Minister Reyes Maroto said on Thursday that all restrictions to border crossings with France and Portugal will be lifted from June 22.

The authorities closed the borders to everybody but Spaniards, cross-border workers and truck drivers from mid-March when the country went into lockdown to curb the coronavirus contagion.

TRENDING

Bharti Infratel appoints Pooja Jain as CFO

Steel Strips Wheels gets order for 8k wheels in US, EU markets

Attack on Titan Season 4 gets new trailer, know what it introduces & other latest updates

Coal India output falls 11 pc to 41 MT in May

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

AP govt releases Rs 10k allowance to each of 2.62 lakh auto & taxi drivers

In a move to help auto and taxi drivers affected due to the COVID-19 lockdown, the Andhra Pradesh government on Thursday disbursed four months in advance an annual financial assistance of Rs 10,000 to each of the 2.62 lakh beneficiaries und...

Strong earthquake shakes eastern Indonesia; no casualties

A powerful undersea earthquake shook eastern Indonesia on Thursday, causing panic but no immediate reports of casualties or damage. The 6.7 magnitude quake at a depth of 107 kilometers 66 miles rattled North Halmahera district in North Malu...

Militants open fire at police in J-K's Kulgam, civilian injured

A civilian was injured when militants fired upon a police party in Jammu and Kashmirs Kulgam district on Thursday, police said. Militants fired upon a police party near Yaripora Chowk in the south Kashmir district in the afternoon, a police...

Germany hinges EU recovery funding on democratic values

Germany, set to take over the European Unions rotating presidency on July 1, will put the rule of law at the heart of the blocs economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic, a policy note said in an apparent swipe at Poland and Hungary.G...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020