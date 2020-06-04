ITBP establishes 2 new headquarters to look after India-China border

The Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) on Thursday issued an order of establishing two command headquarters in Chandigarh and Guwahati. The Chandigarh headquarters will be headed by IG rank official who will work as Additional Director General (ADG) and look after Ladakh, Leh and Srinagar areas while the Guwahati sector will look after the north-eastern parts.

Last year in October, the Union Cabinet had approved two new headquarters for ITBP along with 60 extra posts. Two new posts of ADG has been sanctioned by the Cabinet. ITBP is majorly responsible for guarding over 3,400 km-long Line of Actual Control with China.

Amid tensions with China, the ITBP stepped up its vigil as Chinese choppers violated Indian airspace twice in recent weeks. These two new headquarters will also look after the international border with China. "Consequent upon sanction of the government for establishing of two Command Headquarters at Chandigarh and Guwahati respectively, an imperative need is felt to make these establishments functional immediately," DG ITBP SS Deswal said in an order.

"Accordingly, Manoj Singh Rawat, Inspector General (Ops, Int and Vet), Dt General has been transferred to Command HQ, ITBP, Chandigarh in public interest with immediate effect to function in the capacity of Additional Director General. The officer will continue to perform the duties of IG (Ops, Int and Vet) in addition to the duties of Additional Director General, Command HQ Chandigarh till posting of regular incumbent against the post of Inspector General (Ops, Int and Vet)," Deswal said. (ANI)