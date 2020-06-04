US News Roundup: George Floyd was infected with COVID-19; U.S. airlines gain final approval to drop services to 75 domestic airports and more

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

George Floyd was infected with COVID-19, autopsy reveals

George Floyd, whose fatal encounter with Minneapolis police stirred a global outcry over racial bias by U.S. law enforcement, tested positive for the coronavirus, his autopsy showed, but the infection was not listed as a factor in his death. The official cause of death, according to the full 20-page report made public on Wednesday by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office, was cardiopulmonary arrest while Floyd was being restrained by police taking him into custody on May 25.

Police face new charges in Floyd killing, Mattis angry at Trump

U.S. protests over the death of a black man in custody dwindled overnight into early Thursday after prosecutors leveled new charges against four Minneapolis policemen implicated in the killing. Huge crowds have defied curfews and taken to the streets of cities across the country for nine nights in sometimes violent protests that prompted President Donald Trump to threaten to send in the military.

U.S. airlines gain final approval to drop services to 75 domestic airports

Fifteen U.S. airlines were granted final government approval on Wednesday to temporarily halt service to 75 domestic airports as travel demand has been crushed due to the coronavirus pandemic. The U.S. Transportation Department said all airports would continue to be served by at least one air carrier. Despite some objections to a tentative list made public on May 22, the government did not make any changes.

Seattle police oversight to continue after 12,000 Floyd protest complaints

Police in the city of Seattle will continue to be overseen by federal monitors, the mayor said on Wednesday, days after the force drew 12,000 complaints about its handling of protests over the death of George Floyd. Mayor Jenny Durkan reversed her position from last month when she and the U.S Justice Department filed a motion to end the eight-year federal intervention, arguing police had met obligations under a "consent decree" imposed for excessive use of force, such as killings of young men of color.

Zebra adds social distancing warnings to warehouse workers' barcode scanners

Zebra Technologies Corp, which sells barcode scanners and other computers used in warehouses globally, introduced a feature on Thursday that sounds an alert when workers breach physical distancing guidelines over the novel coronavirus. Warehouses and factories have been trying to avert outbreaks with greater separation of workers than ever before, putting plastic shields around workstations and testing smartwatches and other gadgets that buzz to signal people are too close.

Florida offers drive-through Botox to quarantined residents

Quarantined Florida residents worried about their laughter lines and crows' feet need frown no longer - Botox is back, and it's being offered at a drive-through. On May 4, the U.S. state allowed a partial relaxing of restrictions imposed to slow the coronavirus pandemic. That means certain elective medical procedures could resume, including Botox injections and cosmetic surgery.

Three white men to face Georgia judge in death of a black jogger

Three white men charged with the murder of an unarmed black man in Georgia will face a judge Thursday morning in a case that caused a national outcry after cellphone video of the shooting was leaked on social media. Protests are expected outside the courthouse after more than a week of demonstrations across the United States over the death of George Floyd, a black American who was pinned down to the ground by a white police officer in Minneapolis.

Books about racial discrimination become best-sellers as U.S. protests grow

From "White Fragility" to "The New Jim Crow," literature about the history of racial discrimination in the United States is selling out as white Americans seek to educate themselves as nationwide protests grow over the killing of unarmed black people. As the death of George Floyd, who was pinned under the knee of a white police officer in Minneapolis, has prompted more than a week of street protests throughout the states, Americans at home are turning to books, movies, and television shows that lay bare decades of discrimination.

U.S. states see the major challenge in delivering record mail ballots in November

With a health crisis expected to drive a surge in mail voting in November, U.S. election officials face a major challenge: Ensure tens of millions of ballots can reach voters in time to be cast and are returned in time to be counted. Recent presidential nomination contests and other elections held in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic - a warm-up for the Nov. 3 general election if COVID-19 remains a threat - showed some states have been overwhelmed by the sudden rush to vote by mail.

Two New York police shot and wounded one knife, while on duty to stop looting

A man armed with a knife stabbed a New York policeman in the neck on Wednesday and two officers who ran to his rescue were wounded before they shot the attacker multiple times, police said. All four were taken to Kings County Hospital where the police were in stable condition and the suspect was in critical condition, police said.