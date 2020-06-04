Left Menu
Development News Edition

179 migrant workers airlifted to Raipur from Bengaluru

179 migrant workers, who were stranded amid COVID-19 lockdown in Bengaluru, were airlifted to Chhattisgarh's capital Raipur in a chartered flight on Thursday.

ANI | Raipur (Chattisgarh) | Updated: 04-06-2020 21:17 IST | Created: 04-06-2020 21:17 IST
179 migrant workers airlifted to Raipur from Bengaluru
A migrant worker being screened at Chhattisgarh airport on Thursday. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

179 migrant workers, who were stranded amid COVID-19 lockdown in Bengaluru, were airlifted to Chhattisgarh's capital Raipur in a chartered flight on Thursday. The air travel was arranged by alumni of the Bengaluru-based National Law University (NLU) and NALSAR.

After landing in Raipur, these migrants were transported back to their respective districts by buses. Now, they will be kept in the quarantine centres for 14 days after which they will be sent to their homes. Expressing happiness over their return, three labourers said that they were stuck in Bengaluru since the lockdown, they did not have any work and they were facing trouble in arranging meals for themselves. "We are thankful that NLU and NALSAR came to help us and flew us back to our state," they said.

The alumni of NLU and NALSAR made a list of these migrant workers with the help of the Chhattisgarh government. "We made a list of people belonging to Chattisgarh stranded in Bengaluru. We divided them into two equal groups," said alumni. "One flight carrying these migrant workers landed in Chattisgarh today and the other will fly tomorrow," said an alumnus.

The migrant workers were screened before boarding the flight at Bengaluru airport. "The quarantine facilities in their respective districts are also taken care of with the help of the Chattisgarh government," he added. (ANI)

TRENDING

Bharti Infratel appoints Pooja Jain as CFO

Steel Strips Wheels gets order for 8k wheels in US, EU markets

Attack on Titan Season 4 gets new trailer, know what it introduces & other latest updates

My Hero Academia Season 5 spoilers, characters to be same like Season 4, get other updates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

UK business minister Sharma "doing fine" after being taken ill

British business minister Alok Sharma is doing fine after being taken ill in parliament on Wednesday and subsequently tested for coronavirus, transport minister Grant Shapps said on Thursday.Ive spoken to Alok in the last hour - hes doing f...

Bank NPAs may worsen to 11.6 pc by end of this fiscal due to coronavirus pandemic: Report

Gross non-performing assets NPAs of banks are likely to worsen to 11.3-11.6 per cent by the end of this financial year from 8.6 per cent as of March 2020, due to disruptions caused by the coronavirus pandemic, according to a report. Fresh g...

Republican senator 'struggling' over whether to back Trump in election

U.S. Senator Lisa Murkowski said on Thursday she is struggling over whether she can support President Donald Trumps re-election bid, saying criticism of Trumps response to nationwide protests by former Defense Secretary Jim Mattis rang true...

Elephant death in Kerala: CM says 3 suspects under scanner, rues campaign to 'tarnish' state's image

Eds Combines related stories, adds CMs quotes Thiruvananthapuram, June 4 PTIThree suspects are under the scanner of teams probing the gory death of a pregnant wild elephant in Kerala, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said on Thursday as he...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020