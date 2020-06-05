COVID-19: India records highest single-day spike of 9,851 cases, 273 deaths

India registered its highest spike in COVID-19 cases with 9,851 more cases and 273 deaths reported in the last 24 hours. The total number of cases in India reached 2,26,770 including 1,10,960 active cases, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. The Ministry informed that 1,09,462 persons have been cured/discharged/migrated while 6,348 people have succumbed to the disease so far.

Maharashtra has so far reported 77,793 cases, more than any other state in the country, while the total number of active cases in the state stands at 41,402. In Tamil Nadu, 27,256 cases have been detected so far while Delhi has reported 25,004 coronavirus cases. (ANI)