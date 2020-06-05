Delhi riots: Police files charge sheets in cases in which 2 brothers died

Delhi Police Friday filed charge sheets in two separate cases in which two brothers were killed in riots that took place in northeast Delhi in February this year. Both the charge sheets for various offences, including murder, criminal conspiracy and rioting, were filed before Metropolitan Magistrate Richa Parihar.

In first case, in which one Aqil Ahmed was killed in the violence, 10 accused persons were arrested by the police. The charge sheets was filed for various offences punishable under various sections of Indian Penal Code, including murder (section 302), criminal conspiracy (120-B), rioting (147 and 148), dacoity (395) and destruction of evidence (201), attracting maximum punishment of death penalty. In the second case, the deceased was identified as Musharaff and Delhi Police arrested nine people.

Both the deceased were brothers, the Crime Branch of Delhi police said. In the first case, the final report claims that on February 26, at around 09:30 PM, 40-year-old Aqil Ahmed was returning to his home at New Mustafabad and waylaid and murdered by a mob at Jal Board Puliya, Bhagirathi Vihar. “His dead body was thrown in the Johripurdrain. Ahmed was a car Painter/Mechanic by profession and has left wife and four children,” the report says.

During the investigation in the second case, it was found that on February 25, 2020, “at about 08:00 PM, rioters disconnected the electricity of Bhagirathi Vihar area. In the darkness, mob attacked the house of deceased Musharraf in C Block, Bhagirathi Vihar, grabbed and dragged him out in the street and bludgeoned him to death and thrown his dead body in the open drain”. Deceased Musharaff, also 40, used to work as Auto driver/labourer and has left wife and three children, the report said.

“Both the places of incident were not covered with any CCTV cameras. Based upon source information, it was revealed that some Hindu men had joined hands on February 25 and 26, post the riots on February 24 in which Muslim mobs had done rioting in which large scale loss of lives and properties of Hindu community had taken place. “The group was identified and some of the group members were picked up. During questioning, it was revealed that on February 25 and 26 a 'WhatsApp' group was created, which had 125 members. Several members of the group were silent in the 'WhatsApp' group. Subsequently, eye-witnesses were identified and examined. Bases upon oral evidences and the chat in the WhatsApp group, the identity of the perpetrators was fixed,” the report said. According to police, the rioting started from Kardampuri, Maujpur, Chand Bagh and thereafter at 'Shiv Vihar Tiraha' near DRP School and Rajdhani Public School on February 26, 2020. On February 27, 2020 at about 9:40 am, three dead bodies were recovered from the drain in Johripur. The dead bodies were of un-identified Muslim men. On the same day at about 4:00 PM, another dead body of a Muslim person was recovered at some distance from the three dead bodies in Johripur Nala. Subsequently, four FIRs were registered at Police Station Gokalpuri, Delhi respectively regarding each of the dead bodies. The bodies in the two cases in which charge sheet was filed on Friday were of Aqil Ahmed and Musharaff, respectively.