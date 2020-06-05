Left Menu
Development News Edition

SC seeks Centre reply on plea for capping treatment cost of COVID patients in private hospitals

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-06-2020 20:25 IST | Created: 05-06-2020 20:18 IST
SC seeks Centre reply on plea for capping treatment cost of COVID patients in private hospitals
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The Supreme Court on Friday sought response from the Centre on a PIL seeking capping of treatment cost of COVID-19 patients in private hospitals in the country. A bench headed by Justice Ashok Bhushan issued notice to the Centre on the PIL filed by Avishek Goenka for fixing an upper limit of cost for COVID--19 treatment by private hospitals. The court said that the copy of the PIL filed through advocate Shiv Kumar Pandey be served on Solicitor General Tushar Mehta who would take instruction on the issue and reply in a week.

The plea has also sought increasing the number of private quarantine facilities and hospitals with an option to the infected people for availing such facilities on payment basis and said that currently such an option is not given to patients. It also sought directions for immediate enrollment of more private hospitals, for Covid-19 post infection treatment as well as Quarantine facilities.

The plea of Goenka also seeks immediate framing and advertising of the mechanism to avail Private Hospitals and quarantine facility, in case of Covid19 Infection as per the choice and affordability of the patient/suspects. It also said that the government be asked to fix indicative rates of treatment for similar standards of such facilities and immediate enrollment of more private entities, for Covid-19 treatment and quarantine centres. There should be a time-bound settlement of mediclaim by insurance companies and cashless treatment facilities is extended to all insured patients, the plea said. The plea also sought constitution of a joint expert committee for examining and recommending best global practices for treatment of COVID-19 and its recommendations, shall be binding on all the authorities.

"Whether a person who is willing and has means to afford quality health care could be forced to go to a Government owned or aided - quarantine center or Hospital, against his choice denying him quality of life by the Respondent in the name of a pandemic particularly, when the same is without any reason?", the plea raised the question of law. It said that the authorities are unable to offer enough beds in Private Hospitals, where treatment can be available for Post Covid-19 Infection, to the patients who can afford the same and in the process, many of the affluent are being kept in Government facilities, which are not upto the standards, which the affluent are used to and hence adding to their existing misery.

It said that there should be full settlement of claims by the insurer in a time bound manner and minimum to the tune of cost of treatment fixed by the authorities within 24 hours of receipt of claim. As an interim relief, the plea sought directions to concerned to file a status report indicating the availability of private hospital/quarantine centers for COVID-19 patients/suspects state-wise.

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Is Johnny Depp’s returning confirmed? Know what producer says on it

Atlas Cycles shuts operations at last manufacturing unit

Study authors retract influential Lancet hydroxychloroquine article

Amazon in talks to buy $2 bln stake in Indian telco Bharti Airtel-sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Tax dodging in rich and poor countries alike, wealthy taxpayers often outwit the taxman

... ...

COVID-19 threatens to widen the digital gender divide

In a world that, all of sudden, has turned virtual, it has become absolutely essential to providing equal digital access and opportunities to the unconnected population, primarily dominated by women. ...

Gender Equality Post-COVID-19: Rising inequalities ask for gender-sensitive policies

However, the death rate of women due to COVID 19 infection is less than men, the repercussions of worldwide lockdown have adversely affected women across communities and economic sectors throughout the globe. The experts fear that the pande...

Videos

Latest News

Woman gang-raped in Indore, six arrested

A woman was gang-raped by five persons in Ban Ganga area here on June 2 and all the accused have been arrested, police said. Tehzeeb Qazi, SHO, Vijay Nagar police station said that on June 2, a young woman residing in the Vijay Nagar area r...

Give details of steps taken for renewal of construction workers registration: HC to AAP govt

The Delhi High Court on Friday directed the AAP government to give details of steps taken pursuant to its direction for renewal of about five lakh construction workers registration. A bench of Justices Vipin Sanghi and Rajnish Bhatnagar ask...

Ryan donates $500K to Atlanta's black community

Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan is donating 500,000 toward helping the black community in Atlanta. Ryan, who is preparing for his 13th season with the team, said he can no longer stand on the sidelines as people of color endure social injusti...

"Your Pain Is My Pain": global anti-racism protests rage

Protesters around the world took to the streets again on Friday, despite coronavirus warnings, in a wave of outrage at the death of African American George Floyd in the United States and racism against minorities in their own nations. Floyd...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020