Punjab expands COVID-19 testing capacity

Punjab government has launched a scheme to expand testing capacity for early detection of coronavirus, said Health Minister Balbir Singh Sidhu on Friday.

ANI | Chandigarh (Punjab) | Updated: 05-06-2020 20:52 IST | Created: 05-06-2020 20:52 IST
Punjab Health Minister Balbir Singh Sidhu speaking to ANI. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Punjab government has launched a scheme to expand testing capacity for early detection of coronavirus, said Health Minister Balbir Singh Sidhu on Friday. "We have launched a scheme under which people can contact private labs for collecting the sample at home for which they will charge Rs 1,000," said Sidhu while speaking to ANI.

"These labs will do sampling, while testing will be done for free in our labs," said the Health Minister, adding the government laboratories have a capacity of conducting 9,000 tests per day. In Punjab, the total number of COVID-19 positive cases is now 2,461 with 46 fresh cases reported today. The deaths stand at 48 in the State. (ANI)

