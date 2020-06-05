Left Menu
Development News Edition

In interim order, HC allows air pax to occupy middle seat

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 05-06-2020 20:56 IST | Created: 05-06-2020 20:56 IST
In interim order, HC allows air pax to occupy middle seat

The Bombay High Court on Friday in an interim order permitted airlines to allow passengers to occupy the middle seat in flights amid the COVID-19 pandemic but said it should strictly comply with guidelines issued by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) to prevent spread of novel coronavirus. A division bench of Justices S J Kathawalla and S P Tavade, while reserving its order on a plea filed by Air India pilot claiming the airlines was not following the safety condition of keeping the middle seat vacant, said the May 31 circular issued by the DGCA shall be adhered to until then.

The DGCA, in its May 31 circular, had said flight operations should try to keep the middle seat vacant, but if it has been booked, then the passenger shall be provided with a wraparound gown in addition to the mask and face shield. "Flight operators shall allow passengers to occupy the middle seat strictly in compliance with the circular dated May 31, 2020 and all circulars and guidelines issued from time to time by the concerned authorities," the court said.

An expert panel of the Ministry of Civil Aviation, under the chairmanship of the civil aviation secretary, on Friday responded to a query posed by the court earlier and said COVID-19 does not spread by mere touch of a person who is a carrier of the virus. The court had, on Thursday, asked the committee, set up to review public health care protocols for air travel amid the COVID-19 pandemic, if coronavirus can be transmitted by mere touch of a person who is a carrier.

The committee, in its note submitted to the court on Friday, said COVID-19 virus can be transmitted by touch only under certain circumstances like when an infected person's droplets from nose or mouth (coughing or sneezing) come in contact with a surface or clothes and another person comes in contact with the surface and then touches his or her nose, eyes or mouth. "If an infected person merely touches a non-infected person the virus will not be transmitted. Transmission has to take place through droplets carrying the virus and ultimately the same reaching the mouth, nose or eyes of the other person," the note said.

The committee said if passengers wear protective gear, mask and face shield provided by airlines, then it would decrease the risk of spread of the coronavirus. The petition, filed by Deven Kanani, claimed Air India was violating guidelines laid down by the Centre in a circular dated March 23 to prevent the spread of COVID-19 during air travel.

Air India, however, opposed the plea, and informed the court last week that the March 23 circular was superseded with a new circular issued by the government on May 22, while permitting domestic flights to operate from May 25. As per the airline, the new circular does not say the middle seat needs to be kept empty.

The high court last week noted that a cursory glance at the May 22 circular showed it applied only to domestic flights and not the 'Vande Bharat' international flights operated by Air India. The court had then directed Air India and DGCA to clarify their stand.

The Air India later approached the Supreme Court which, while allowing the national carrier to keep operating its scheduled flights with middle seats filled till June 5, observed that the government should be more worried about the health of citizens than the health of commercial airlines. The high court on Friday also extended the Supreme Court relief to Air India to book middle seats for the Vande Bharat flights till it passes its order in the petition.

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Is Johnny Depp’s returning confirmed? Know what producer says on it

Atlas Cycles shuts operations at last manufacturing unit

Sun Pharma initiates phase two clinical trial on AQCH as potential treatment for COVID-19 patients

Study authors retract influential Lancet hydroxychloroquine article

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Tax dodging in rich and poor countries alike, wealthy taxpayers often outwit the taxman

... ...

COVID-19 threatens to widen the digital gender divide

In a world that, all of sudden, has turned virtual, it has become absolutely essential to providing equal digital access and opportunities to the unconnected population, primarily dominated by women. ...

Gender Equality Post-COVID-19: Rising inequalities ask for gender-sensitive policies

However, the death rate of women due to COVID 19 infection is less than men, the repercussions of worldwide lockdown have adversely affected women across communities and economic sectors throughout the globe. The experts fear that the pande...

Videos

Latest News

BJP 'unnecessarily criticising' govt's efforts to combat COVID-19: Rajasthan health min

Rajasthan Health Minister Raghu Sharma on Friday accused opposition BJP leaders of unnecessarily criticising the state governments efforts in combating COVID-19 to polish their politics. Sharma advised BJP leaders to look at the facts rel...

'State transport undertakings must adopt innovative operative models to improve financial health'

State transport undertakings STUs will have to adopt innovative operative models to improve financial health, a transport ministry official said on Friday. STUs across the states will have to look at their financial health from a different ...

India, China agree to resolve border dispute "peacefully" - statement

India and China agreed on Friday to resolve a dispute over their shared border in the Ladakh region through diplomatic channels, the Indian foreign affairs ministry said in a statement.The statement came a day before top generals of the two...

As world spins into pandemic, China using opportunity to take over global institutions: Vijay Gokhale

As the United States falters and the world spins into coronavirus crisis, Chinese President Xi Jinping is swiftly carrying out a campaign to take over the international institutions like the World Health Organisation WHO and the United Nati...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020