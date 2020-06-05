Hemant Soren asks for details of labourers working in border areas

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Friday said that details are needed of the labourers working in border areas so that help can be given to them when needed. "Jharkhand government must have details of labourers working in border areas so we can help them when needed. We have decided that workers can only be taken to other states after consent of the state government," Soren told reporters.

Taking to Twitter, the Chief Minister said that cognisance has been taken of news reports being printed and broadcasted in few media outlets on Jharkhand government's 'Rejection of approval to Border Roads Organisation (BRO) to induct workers' from Jharkhand. "No such decision in this regard has been taken by the state government," he wrote. The Chief Minister on June 1 said that the state government has made "sincere efforts" to bring back migrant workers and urged the industries and corporate houses to support it in the evacuation of workers. (ANI)