WB Govt extends tenure of insurance scheme for persons deployed for COVID-19 duties

West Bengal Government has extended the tenure of the insurance scheme for various categories of persons deployed for COVID-19 related duties up to July 31.

ANI | Kolkata (West Bengal) | Updated: 06-06-2020 04:03 IST | Created: 06-06-2020 04:03 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

West Bengal Government has extended the tenure of the insurance scheme for various categories of persons deployed for COVID-19 related duties up to July 31. In a notification dated June 3, 2020, Government said: "Government of West Bengal has started an insurance scheme to various categories of persons deployed for COVID- 19 related duties and the tenure of insurance scheme had been extended up to May 31. In continuation of order, the tenure of the Insurance Scheme is now extended up to July 31."

"This is issued with the concurrence of the Finance Department, Government of West Bengal," the notification added. The State Government on April 1 had started an insurance scheme to various categories of the personnel deployed for management and containment of coronavirus. On April 21, the Government extended the insurance scheme to accredited journalists too.

As per the State Health Department bulletin, West Bengal on Friday reported the highest single-day spike in COVID-19 cases with 427 cases taking the total number of cases in the state is now at 7,303. The bulletin informed that there are a total of 4,025 active COVID-19 cases. A total of 144 people discharged from hospital after treatment on Friday taking the total number of discharged persons to 2,912.

With 11 more deaths, the death toll stands at 294, bulletin informed. (ANI)

