Left Menu
Development News Edition

Centre, states should identify, resolve issues plaguing small businesses: Mayawati

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati on Saturday said that the Centre and state governments should work to identify and resolve the issues plaguing small and medium businesses, which are forcing them to shut operations amid the ongoing coronavirus-induced lockdown.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-06-2020 13:07 IST | Created: 06-06-2020 13:07 IST
Centre, states should identify, resolve issues plaguing small businesses: Mayawati
BSP chief Mayawati speaking to ANI in New Delhi on Saturday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati on Saturday said that the Centre and state governments should work to identify and resolve the issues plaguing small and medium businesses, which are forcing them to shut operations amid the ongoing coronavirus-induced lockdown. "There are several small and medium businesses and enterprises shutting down across the country amid the lockdown. These businesses employ crores of people. The Centre and state governments should identify reasons why these businesses are shutting down and resolve them," Mayawati told ANI here.

She said that it will ensure that the livelihood of crores of people are not affected. "The government is also talking about starting new businesses. We are not opposed to new businesses and industries. But it would be a great respite for the poor if the government is able to keep the already established businesses running," Mayawati said.

"Some states are calling back the migrant workers who left for their home states. When these migrant workers in their state, they did not look after them or provide food. That is why these migrants went to their native places in the first place," she added. Notably, Punjab Industries and Commerce Minister Sunder Sham Arora had recently written to the Central government to arrange trains for bringing back willing migrant workers from their home states to join work as industrial units resume operations.

Mayawati also urged the state governments to ensure employment for migrant workers within their states to ensure they don't have to leave their homes in search of work. "Take Uttar Pradesh for example, when migrant workers came back to the state in buses and trains. The Uttar Pradesh government registered them based on their skills. Even after registration, a large number of migrant workers who have come back home are struggling to find means to survive," she said.

The BSP chief said that the migrant workers who came back to their homes in Uttar Pradesh are in bad condition. "Well educated people are left with no other option but to dig holes under the MGNREGA scheme to make a living," she said. She said that the poor, marginalised and migrant labourers seem to be the section most-affected by the ongoing coronavirus lockdown and added that they are struggling to make a living even after coming back to their homes.

"The Central government should think about the impact it will have on education, if well-educated people are forced to do manual labour. People will think what is the point of getting an education if they have to do manual labour," Mayawati added. Commending the Central government for deciding not to introduce any new schemes for a period of one year, Mayawati said, "Even the Centre is now saying that no expenses will be made on new schemes. Instead, they have decided to spend money on Garib Kalyan Yojna and Aatmanirbhar Bharat Nirman. This is a good step. But, the benefits of these decisions should reach the poor and unemployed." (ANI)

TRENDING

Sun Pharma initiates phase two clinical trial on AQCH as potential treatment for COVID-19 patients

Atlas Cycles shuts operations at last manufacturing unit

Gati to return to profitability next quarter: Allcargo Logistics

Will The Vampire Diaries Season 9 be renewed? What we know so far

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Tax dodging in rich and poor countries alike, wealthy taxpayers often outwit the taxman

... ...

COVID-19 threatens to widen the digital gender divide

In a world that, all of sudden, has turned virtual, it has become absolutely essential to providing equal digital access and opportunities to the unconnected population, primarily dominated by women. ...

Videos

Latest News

US envoy Zalmay Khalilzad to travel to Qatar, Pak and Afghanistan

Special US Representative for Afghan Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad will travel to Doha, Islamabad and Kabul as part of his relentless efforts to bring peace in Afghanistan, the State Department has said. The top American diplomat left Was...

Thousands in Australia rally against racism defying public health rules

Tens of thousands of Australians rallied on Saturday in solidarity with U.S. protesters angered by the death of a black man in police custody, after authorities in one area lifted a ban on the gatherings under the countrys social-distancing...

Arunachal sees over 17pc drop in share of central taxes in April and May: Khandu

Arunachal Pradeshs share in central taxes dropped by 17.81 per cent in the first two months of the current fiscal, adversely impacting the states fight against COVID-19, Chief Minister Pema Khandu said. The share of the central taxes expect...

Harbhajan didn't buckle under pressure: VVS Laxman

Former India batsman VVS Laxman on Saturday heaped praise on Harbhajan Singh, saying the spinner channelised his potential frustration into uncontrolled aggression. Laxman shared a photo of Harbhajan as part of his initiative of paying trib...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020