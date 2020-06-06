Left Menu
Delhi violence: Police files chargesheet before court against 7 in local's murder case

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-06-2020 21:33 IST | Created: 06-06-2020 21:28 IST
The Crime Branch of Delhi police filed the chargesheet before Metropolitan Magistrate Richa Parihar against seven persons in the murder case of Rahul Solanki. Image Credit: ANI

The Delhi police on Saturday filed before a court here the chargesheet in a case of the murder of a local resident during the communal violence in northeast Delhi in February. The Crime Branch of Delhi police filed the chargesheet before Metropolitan Magistrate Richa Parihar against seven persons in the murder case of Rahul Solanki.

The court has decided to take up the matter for consideration of the chargesheet on June 20. According to the chargesheet, 27-year old Solanki was allegedly murdered by accused Salman on February 24 during the riots and a .32 semi-automatic country-made pistol, allegedly used by Salman, has been recovered.

It said that during the investigation, police found that Solanki died due to bullet injuries when Salman allegedly fired towards the people belonging to the Hindu community. The charge sheet has been filed under sections 144, 147 and 48 (rioting), 149 (unlawful assembly), 153-A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc), 295-A (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs), 302 (murder), 380 (theft), 427 (mischief), 436 (mischief by fire), 120-B (criminal conspiracy), and 34 (common intention) of the India Penal Code and relevant sections of the Arms Act.

The offences entail a maximum punishment of death penalty. Solanki was allegedly shot while returning from a shop in the locality and his family members took him to GTB Hospital but he has declared brought dead, the chargesheet said.

It further said the murder took place during the communal riots near Shiv Vihar Tiraha. The place of incident is near M/s Anil Sweets, where one Dilbar Singh Negi was allegedly murdered on February 24, the police said. On the basis of CCTV footage, the oral evidence of eyewitnesses and other technical evidence including call detail records (CDR), some of the accused were identified and seven persons including Salman have been arrested, police said.

They further said that Solanki had worked as a contractor with MCD and other government departments and was working at a multi-level marketing company in Okhla before his death. Communal clashes had broken out in northeast Delhi on February 24 after violence between citizenship law supporters and protesters spiralled out of control leaving at least 53 people dead and around 200 injured.

