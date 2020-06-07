Left Menu
Development News Edition

Indigenous chief says Canadian police beat him over expired licence plate

Reuters | Updated: 07-06-2020 00:10 IST | Created: 07-06-2020 00:07 IST
Indigenous chief says Canadian police beat him over expired licence plate
Indigenous people have long said they face violent treatment from Canadian police. Image Credit: Pixabay

An indigenous chief alleged on Saturday that Canadian police beat him in March after an incident involving an expired licence plate on his truck.

Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP), however, say officers used reasonable force after Chief Allan Adam of Athabasca Chipewyan First Nation resisted arrest, and laid criminal charges against him. Adam made the allegations as anti-racism protests spread across the United States and Canada, following the death of George Floyd. The black man died in Minneapolis in police custody on May 25.

Indigenous people have long said they face violent treatment from Canadian police. Adam, speaking in Fort McMurray, Alberta, said RCMP approached his parked truck on March 10 as he and his wife prepared to leave a casino in the city.

After police refused to answer why they had pulled up, the couple began to drive away, before an officer ordered them to stop and pulled Adam's wife from the driver's seat, Adam said. He then intervened. An officer grabbed his arm while a second one knocked him down and punched him, Adam said.

"We are a minority and nobody speaks up for us," Adam said. "The RCMP always seems to use excessive force. That has to stop." According to RCMP, officers approached an unoccupied and idling vehicle with an expired plate. Adam returned to the vehicle and a confrontation occurred, said RCMP Const. Patrick Lambert.

Senior police reviewed the in-car video and determined the officers' actions were reasonable and an external investigation not justified, he said. Adam's lawyer called for police to release the video and suspend one officer.

The chief is due in court on July 2, charged with resisting arrest and assaulting police. Adam said he waited to publicize the incident because he was busy with pandemic precautions.

TRENDING

Entertainment News Roundup: New Amazon Prime series brings FIFA scandal to television; 'Chernobyl' tops TV award list as BAFTA lines up live show and more

Health News Roundup: Russia reports 8,855 new coronavirus cases; AstraZeneca blood cancer drug shows signs of helping COVID-19 patients and more

Terrorism: 14 Afghan forces and 11 Taliban members killed in separate clashes in Afghanistan on Saturday

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Steven Knight talks on returning, Jason Statham was his first choice

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Tax dodging in rich and poor countries alike, wealthy taxpayers often outwit the taxman

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Hamburg police use pepper spray as protests turn ugly

Police in the German city of Hamburg used pepper spray on protesters on Saturday and were ready to deploy water cannons as some demonstrations in support of U.S. anti-racist protests against police brutality turned ugly.Hamburg police tweet...

Israelis protest Netanyahu's annexation plan

Several thousand Israelis demonstrated on Saturday against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahus plan to extend sovereignty over parts of the occupied West Bank, de-facto annexation of land that the Palestinians seek for a state.Protesting in ...

ONSCREEN roll in Twitch Rivals: Valorant Launch Showdown - Europe

Team ONSCREEN and Team Mixwell recorded dominant performances on Saturday to advance to the grand final of the Twitch Rivals Valorant Launch Showdowns Europe No. 1 event. Also on Saturday, Team wtcN and Team Duno punched their tickets to th...

As malls gear up for opening, people to have different experience of shopping, eating

Coronavirus has not only changed the hygiene habits but also might change your shopping style, at least in malls. Now, before coming to malls you may have to book your space, wait for people to come out and for your turn to move inside and ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020