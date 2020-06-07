Jharkhand reports 90 new COVID-19 cases

90 new cases were reported in Jharkhand on Saturday, taking the total number of cases to 1,028 in the state, Jharkhand Health Department said. "A total of 90 new cases reported today in Jharkhand. Hence the total number of cases goes to 1,028. 548 are active cases," the state health department said.

According to the official data, total of 473 people have been recovered while 7 people have lost their life to COVID-19. The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) on Saturday said that India registered a spike of 9,887 new cases and 294 deaths in the past 24 hours taking the tally to 1,15,942 active cases and 6642 deaths.

In India, the MoHFW informed that 1,14,073 persons have been cured/discharged/migrated so far. (ANI)