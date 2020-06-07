Left Menu
Animal cruelty incidents increasing in India due to surge in demand of traditional medicines in China: Vikram Singh

Former Uttar Pradesh Director General of Police (DGP) Vikram Singh on Sunday commented on the cases of animal cruelty taking place in the country and said that such incidents are taking place as the demand of animal parts have increased in China for making traditional medicines.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-06-2020 18:46 IST | Created: 07-06-2020 18:46 IST
Animal cruelty incidents increasing in India due to surge in demand of traditional medicines in China: Vikram Singh
Former Uttar Pradesh DGP Vikram Singh [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

Former Uttar Pradesh Director General of Police (DGP) Vikram Singh on Sunday commented on the cases of animal cruelty taking place in the country and said that such incidents are taking place due to surge e demand of animal parts have increased in China for making traditional medicines. "Attack on animals has become an organized crime in the country. The demand for animal parts has increased in China as they make traditional medicines from it. In China, lions are sold at a much higher price than the gold. So such Chinese racket can be behind such work," he said while speaking to ANI in New Delhi.

The statement from Singh came just a day after a cow mouth was allegedly blown off by an explosive while it was grazing at a field in Bilaspur district. "There are many laws related to atrocities against animals. The IPC also has many laws and under the Wildlife Protection Act, the punishment is also given for three years. There is a law made in 1986 which shows what are the legal rights of animals," he added.

"In such a case, legal action should also be taken against the wildlife officer and the police station officer concerned," Singh further stated. Notably, earlier in the morning, a man has been arrested in Dadh village after a pregnant cow sustained fatal injuries on May 25 due to accidental ingestion of explosives. (ANI)

