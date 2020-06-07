Despite WB govt's order on 70 pc attendance in offices, KMC asks full workforce to be present

Despite the West Bengal government ordering government offices to function with 70 per cent attendance in the state, the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) has issued a circular asking for the full capacity of its workforce to be present in all departments from June 8 onwards. "Pursuant to the discussion with the appropriate authorities to KMC, it has been decided that all the departments of KMC are directed to ensure attendance of the entire staff length from June 8, and onwards for running their department in full swing," the circular issued by the order of Municipal Commissioner on Saturday read.

It added that those not attending office will be treated as "absent from duty". However, KMC administrators said that roster will be maintained to ensure the guidelines regarding COVID-19 are followed.

Apart from this, KMC, in its another order, directed to stop payments for the month of June of 11 employees who come under its Education Department. The salaries of 11 employees, has been asked to be stopped by the Education Department as they were allegedly, "even after repeated instructions and phone calls, not discharging their duty from April 20 up to till date", the order read.

Their absents have been asked to be adjusted with the earned leave balance by the authorities in KMC's Education Department. Kolkata Mayor, Minister in Charge - Urban Development and Municipal Affairs in the West Bengal Government, meanwhile, denied having any knowledge of the salaries of employees being stopped but added that he will enquire about the same. (ANI)