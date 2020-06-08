Delhi Police awaiting Maulana Saad's COVID-19 report
The Crime Branch of Delhi Police has said that the chief of Tablighi Jamaat, Maulana Saad has still not submitted the COVID-19 test report from a government laboratory.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-06-2020 10:35 IST | Created: 08-06-2020 10:35 IST
The Crime Branch of Delhi Police has said that the chief of Tablighi Jamaat, Maulana Saad has still not submitted the COVID-19 test report from a government laboratory. Crime Branch sources have indicated that Saad will be called for questioning only after his test report is received.
Earlier, the Crime Branch had conducted interrogation with 6 out of the 7 accused in the Markaz Nizamuddin case. The police had in May seized documents of around 700 foreign Tablighi Jamaat members. The documents seized include passports of these persons. An FIR was registered against the Tablighi Jamaat chief and others under the Epidemic Disease Act 1897 in connection with the congregation held at Markaz in the Nizamuddin area, which emerged as a COVID-19 hotspot. (ANI)
- READ MORE ON:
- Maulana Saad
- COVID
- Delhi Police
- Tablighi Jamaat
- Markaz
- Epidemic Disease Act
ALSO READ
COVID-19 distancing compels shifts at the beach on crowded U.S. Memorial Day weekend
COVID-19: More Australians use virus app
Telangana govt will stand by weavers during Covid-19 crisis: Minister KTR
11 new COVID-19 cases in Goa; state tally rises to 66
COVID-19: Karnataka under complete lockdown till Monday morning