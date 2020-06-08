Left Menu
Spraying disinfectants can cause adverse health effects: Plea in Delhi HC

A public interest litigation was moved in Delhi High Court on Monday seeking directions to the Centre, Delhi government and others for proper implementation of the guidelines issued by the World Health Organisation with regard to spraying disinfectants in public places and offices.

Representative image.. Image Credit: ANI

A public interest litigation was moved in Delhi High Court on Monday seeking directions to the Centre, Delhi government and others for proper implementation of the guidelines issued by the World Health Organisation with regard to spraying disinfectants in public places and offices. The PIL, filed by one Susheel Mahajan through advocates N Pradeep Sharma and Harsh K Sharma, said that spraying or fumigation in public places is not recommended as per guidelines of the WHO and added that spraying disinfectants can result in a risk to eyes, respiratory issues, skin irritation or have other adverse health effects.

It sought directions to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India, Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi and Delhi Commissioner of Police, for the proper implementation of the guidelines. The petition, which is likely to be heard on June 10, also said that as per the guidelines issued by the WHO and Central government, 70 percent alcohol can be used to wipe down surfaces where the use of bleach is not suitable.

"It has been recommended to always use freshly prepared 1 percent sodium hypochloride solution and wear appropriate PPE kit while carrying out cleaning and disinfection work. It is also recommended, to wear disposable rubber boots, gloves (heavy duty), and a triple-layer mask, which should be removed and discarded after every use, to minimise the possibility of infection. The disinfectants are used to minimise the effect of infection," the plea said. It said that disinfectants are chemicals that destroy disease-causing pathogens or other harmful microorganisms and added that it is advised by the WHO that spraying of individuals or groups is not recommended under any circumstances.

"Spraying an individual or group with chemical disinfectants is physically and psychologically harmful. It has been observed by the petitioner that the disinfectants are sprinkled on the human being by a lot of agencies and private organisations, to disinfect," the plea said. "Spraying of chlorine on individuals can lead to irritation of eyes and skin and potentially gastrointestinal effects such as nausea and vomiting. Inhalation of sodium hypochlorite can lead to irritation of mucous membranes to the nose, throat, respiratory tract and may also cause bronchospasm," it added. (ANI)

