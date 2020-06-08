Left Menu
SC notice to Centre, others on plea claiming spike in child-trafficking during lockdown

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-06-2020 14:46 IST | Created: 08-06-2020 14:46 IST
SC notice to Centre, others on plea claiming spike in child-trafficking during lockdown
Supreme Court of India. Image Credit: ANI

The Supreme Court on Monday issued notice to the Union of India, and others seeking their detailed responses on a petition claiming a spike in the instances of child-trafficking during the coronavirus-induced lockdown. A bench headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Sharad Arvind Bobde issued notice to the UOI and other parties in the matter and asked them to file their responses within two weeks.

The apex court was hearing a petition filed by an NGO named Bachpan Bachao Andolan (BBA) claiming that there was a spike in the cases of child-trafficking during the lockdown and seeking appropriate directions from the court in this regard. Advocate HS Phoolka, appearing for the NGO, said that a pro-active approach needs to be adopted by all district Child Welfare Committees, especially in the vulnerable districts.

CJI Bobde sought a list of employees from registered contractors to ensure no child labour is employed and added that only policing won't do. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta said that he would sit with Phoolka and then collate suggestions on how to deal with it. "This is not adversarial. We'll get together and work out the measures," Mehta said.

The CJI, during the course of the hearing, also said that the court can have an expert committee set up for the same as well. Mehta suggested that the court may have it after two weeks, to which, the apex court fixed the matter for further hearing after two weeks, after the parties (respondents) file their respective submissions in the case. (ANI)

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

