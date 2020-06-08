Left Menu
Development News Edition

U.S. authorities seek to question UK's Prince Andrew over Epstein, source says

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 08-06-2020 20:24 IST | Created: 08-06-2020 20:06 IST
U.S. authorities seek to question UK's Prince Andrew over Epstein, source says

The U.S. Department of Justice is seeking to question Britain's Prince Andrew as part of its investigation into possible co-conspirators of deceased financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, a U.S. law enforcement official said.

U.S. investigators want to interview Andrew, Queen Elizabeth's second son, about his friendship with Epstein, who was found dead in prison last year while awaiting charges of trafficking minors, the official, who has direct knowledge of the investigation, said on condition of anonymity. Britain's Sun newspaper reported earlier on Monday that the DOJ had sent British authorities a mutual legal assistance treaty (MLAT) request, used in criminal investigations to gather material from other states which cannot readily be obtained on a police cooperation basis.

A spokeswoman for the Justice Department declined to comment. Buckingham Palace declined to comment. Britain's Home Office (interior ministry) said it did not comment on the existence of any MLAT requests. Andrew, 60, who has not been accused of any wrongdoing, said in a public statement in November that he was stepping down from public duties because of the furor over his links to Epstein and would be willing to help "any appropriate law enforcement agency with their investigations if required".

In March, Manhattan-based U.S. Attorney Geoffrey Berman said that despite the British royal publicly stating he would cooperate with the inquiry, the prince had "shut the door on voluntary cooperation and our office is considering its options". "Legal discussions with the DOJ are subject to strict confidentiality rules, as set out in their own guidelines," a source close to the prince's legal team said in response to the Sun report.

"We have chosen to abide by both the letter and the spirit of these rules, which is why we have made no comment about anything related to the DOJ during the course of this year. We believe in playing straight bat." If the MLAT request was granted, U.S. prosecutors could ask for Andrew to voluntarily attend an interview to give a statement or potentially force him to attend a court to provide evidence under oath.

A U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation probe is focusing on British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell, a longtime associate of Epstein's, and others who facilitated the wealthy financier's alleged trafficking of underage girls, law enforcement sources told Reuters in December. Ghislaine, whose whereabouts are currently unknown, has denied the allegations against her.

TRENDING

Cybersecurity investments failing, number of breaches increase by 50% in Australia

Yes Bank case: ED raids five premises of Cox and Kings in Mumbai

Huawei wins Canstar's most satisfied customers of smartphones

Marguerite Yourcenar – Google doodle on French novelist, essayist on her 117th birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Videos

Latest News

Ryanair's O'Leary says UK quarantine will be quashed or dropped

Ryanair boss Michael OLeary said he believed Britains coronavirus quarantine will be struck down by the courts or dropped within weeks as some of Europes biggest airlines prepare to file a legal challenge by the end of Tuesday. The 14-day q...

9 new active cases of virus in Puducherry push count to 75

Eds Corrects total discharges in last para Puducherry, June 8 PTI Nine new active cases of COVID- 19 were reported in Union Territory on Monday, raising the tally to 75. Director of Health and Family Services S Mohan Kumar, in a press r...

Protests spotlight racial scars around the world

Just like coronavirus, racism pays no attention to borders. Across the world, people representing a broad spectrum of society have marched as one to protest racial injustice and police brutality at home and abroad.Despite the risks posed by...

Lebanon agrees on government's financial loss figures as `starting point', presidency says

Lebanon agreed on Monday that the governments figures on losses in the financial system will form a good starting point for talks with the International Monetary Fund, the presidency said. Discrepancies between the government and the centra...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020