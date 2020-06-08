Police files charge sheet before court in murder by mob raising pro-CAA slogans

Delhi Police filed a charge sheet before a Delhi court on Monday in a case related to a man's murder by a mob raising slogans in support of Citizenship Amendment Act and National Register of Citizens during the communal violence in northeast Delhi in February. The Crime Branch of Delhi Police filed the charge sheet before Metropolitan Magistrate Rakesh Kumar Rampuri against six persons for the alleged murder of Maruf Ali on February 25 during the riots.

The charge sheet was filed for various offences including rioting, promoting enmity between groups on the ground of religion, caste, language, murder, disappearance of evidence, disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant, and common intention under sections of the India Penal and Code and relevant sections of the Arms Act. Ali along with his neighbour Shamshad was standing near the area where the mob was raising slogans in the support of NRC and CAA, the charge sheet said.

The mob arrived at the lane where both of them were standing and started pelting stones and opened fire. Ali sustained gunshot injury on his head while Shamshad sustained gunshot injury in his abdomen, police said.

Both were taken to LNJP hospital where Ali was declared brought dead and Shamshad was admitted for the further treatment, police added..