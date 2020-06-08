Left Menu
Development News Edition

Police files charge sheet before court in murder by mob raising pro-CAA slogans

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-06-2020 20:10 IST | Created: 08-06-2020 20:10 IST
Police files charge sheet before court in murder by mob raising pro-CAA slogans

Delhi Police filed a charge sheet before a Delhi court on Monday in a case related to a man's murder by a mob raising slogans in support of Citizenship Amendment Act and National Register of Citizens during the communal violence in northeast Delhi in February. The Crime Branch of Delhi Police filed the charge sheet before Metropolitan Magistrate Rakesh Kumar Rampuri against six persons for the alleged murder of Maruf Ali on February 25 during the riots.

The charge sheet was filed for various offences including rioting, promoting enmity between groups on the ground of religion, caste, language, murder, disappearance of evidence, disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant, and common intention under sections of the India Penal and Code and relevant sections of the Arms Act. Ali along with his neighbour Shamshad was standing near the area where the mob was raising slogans in the support of NRC and CAA, the charge sheet said.

The mob arrived at the lane where both of them were standing and started pelting stones and opened fire. Ali sustained gunshot injury on his head while Shamshad sustained gunshot injury in his abdomen, police said.

Both were taken to LNJP hospital where Ali was declared brought dead and Shamshad was admitted for the further treatment, police added..

TRENDING

Delhi LG overrules city govt order for #COVID19 test only for symptomatic patients; says asymptomatic should be examined: Order.

Cybersecurity investments failing, number of breaches increase by 50% in Australia

Yes Bank case: ED raids five premises of Cox and Kings in Mumbai

Huawei wins Canstar's most satisfied customers of smartphones

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Videos

Latest News

Floyd's casket arrives at Houston church for public viewing

The body of George Floyd arrived at a church Monday in Houston for a final public memorial for the man whose death at the hands of police in Minneapolis sparked protests around the world and calls to reform policing in America. His body arr...

As business trickles back, hotels compete on cleanliness

Marriott, Hilton and other big hotel companies are used to competing on price or perks. Now they are competing on cleanliness. From masked clerks at the front desk to shuttered buffets, hotels are making visible changes in the wake of the p...

Google Maps to alert users about COVID-19-related travel restrictions

Google is adding features on its Maps service to alert users about COVID-19-related travel restrictions to help them plan their trips better, the Alphabet Inc unit said on Monday. The update would allow users to check how crowded a train st...

Report: NFL, NFLPA near roadmap to return

A roadmap for players to return to team facilities is being discussed by the NFL and NFL Players Association, NFL Network reported on Monday. The initial goal is to allow teams to bring in players who need physicals, including rookies and p...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020