Andhra allows 1-week WFH to Industries Dept employees as one tests COVID-19 positive

Andhra Pradesh government on Monday permitted the employees of the Industries and Commerce Department to remain in home quarantine and work from home for a week till June 14.

ANI | Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 08-06-2020 20:16 IST | Created: 08-06-2020 20:16 IST
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI

Andhra Pradesh government on Monday permitted the employees of the Industries and Commerce Department to remain in home quarantine and work from home for a week till June 14. This decision comes after one of the employees of the Industries and Commerce Department tested positive for COVID-19.

"All the employees of Industries and Commerce Department are hereby permitted for home quarantine and Work from home for a period of one week from June 8 to 14 since one of the department employees has got corona positive during the recent medical tests," Special Chief Secretary R Karikal Valaven said in the order. The order further said, "They (employees) shall be available on phone calls during the above period and be made available whenever their presence is required by the concerned secretary or the senior officers."

Andhra Pradesh's COVID-19 count has reached 3,843, including 1,381 active cases, according to a bulletin issued by Andhra Pradesh state COVID nodal officer. (ANI)

