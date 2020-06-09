U.S. says no extradition for Prince Andrew over Epstein case

U.S. says no extradition for Prince Andrew over Epstein caseReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 09-06-2020 01:03 IST | Created: 09-06-2020 00:57 IST
U.S. Attorney General William Barr said on Monday there were no plans to extradite Britain's Prince Andrew to the United States for questioning in the sex crimes case involving late financier Jeffrey Epstein.
Asked during a Fox News interview whether the United States has officially asked Britain to hand over Prince Andrew, Barr said, "I don't think it's a question of handing him over. I think it's just a question of having him provide some evidence. Asked if Prince Andrew would be extradited, Barr said, "no."
