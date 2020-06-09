Left Menu
Turkey orders arrest of 191 military personnel - Anadolu

Reuters | Ankara | Updated: 09-06-2020
Turkish authorities have ordered the detention of 191 military personnel over suspected links to the network Ankara says orchestrated a failed coup in 2016, state-owned Anadolu news agency reported on Tuesday. Authorities have carried out a sustained crackdown on alleged followers of U.S.-based Muslim cleric Fethullah Gulen since the failed coup in July 2016, when 250 people were killed.

Gulen denies any involvement. The former ally of President Tayyip Erdogan has lived in self-imposed exile in Pennsylvania since 1999. The police operation was coordinated from the western city of Izmir and targeted people in 22 provinces, Anadolu said. The police have already detained 145 of the suspects, it said.

The suspects, mostly on active duty, were believed to have communicated to other Gulen followers through payphones and to have received advantages in admission to military schools, Anadolu said. In a separate operation, police detained 16 military personnel the southeastern city Diyarbakir over the weekend, security sources said. On Tuesday, a local court jailed six of them pending trial and freed 10 others, the sources added.

Turkey's Western allies have criticized the scale of the crackdown, while Ankara has defended the measures as a necessary response to the security threat. Erdogan has for years accused Gulen's supporters of establishing a "parallel state" by infiltrating the police, judiciary, military, and other state institutions.

Since the coup attempt, about 80,000 people have been held pending trial and some 150,000 civil servants, military personnel, and others sacked or suspended.

