Police to file three charge sheets in northeast Delhi violence cases today

The Crime Branch of Delhi Police will file three charge sheets in Karkardooma court on Tuesday in connection with Maujpur Chowk violence, and two Kardam Puri Pulia murder cases, during the northeast Delhi violence in February this year.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-06-2020 14:11 IST | Created: 09-06-2020 14:11 IST
Representative image.. Image Credit: ANI

The Crime Branch of Delhi Police will file three charge sheets in Karkardooma court on Tuesday in connection with Maujpur Chowk violence, and two Kardam Puri Pulia murder cases, during the northeast Delhi violence in February this year. According to Delhi Police, a deep-rooted conspiracy which triggered the communal violence had emerged during the investigation of all the three cases being charge-sheeted today.

It has been established that the violence was not impromptu but was conspired with intent to create communal strife, to malign the image of the country under the garb of democratically opposing the Citizenship Amendment Act, the police said. Delhi Police said that the conspirators caused disruption by the dual scheme of spreading misinformation on the Citizenship Amendment act and causing 'Chakka Jaam' on main arterial roads, which triggered a major communal riot.

It said that the web of conspirators, instigators, and rioters have been identified and several have been arrested in connection with the cases registered under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), Arms Act and Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act. The police said that the two communal groups clashed at Maujpur Chowk on the morning of February 24, which led to incidents of stone-pelting, brick batting, arson, firing, and sabotage from both sides.

"This led to injuries to several police personals as well as public persons and created an atmosphere of fear among the public. One person identified as Vinod had lost his life in a related incident and a separate case of murder was registered against his killers," the police said. Meanwhile, two persons identified as Mohd Furkan and Deepak were killed in separate incidents of violence in Kardam Puri Pulia area. Separate cases were registered in the matter and several accused were arrested. The charge sheets will also be filed in these two cases today.

In February, clashes had broken out in northeast Delhi between the groups supporting and opposing the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). At least 53 people lost their lives in the violence and hundreds of others were injured. (ANI)

