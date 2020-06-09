SC takes note of excess against migrant workers, says they needs to be dealt humanely

Migrant workers, who were forced to return to their native places after "cessation of their employment" during the COVID-19 induced lockdown, are already suffering and they have to be dealt with in a "humane manner" by the police and other authorities, the Supreme Court said on Tuesday. Taking note of instances of "excess with regard to migrant labourers" by police officers and para-military forces, a bench headed by Justice Ashok Bhushan said the concerned Director General of Police or Police Commissioner may issue necessary directions in this regard.

"The migrant labourers, who were forced to proceed to their native place, after cessation of their employment are already suffering. The financial difficulty being with all the migrant labourers invariably they have to dealt by the police and other authorities in a humane manner," said the bench, also comprising Justices S K Kaul and M R Shah. "We further notice from the materials on record that police officers of states, para-military forces wherever deployed are doing commendable job but some instances of excess with regard to migrant labourers are also there," the bench noted in its 30-page order.

The bench observed that most of the officers, staffs of administration and police are discharging their duties with "devotion and hard-work" but the lapses have to be taken note of and remedial action have to be taken. The apex court, which has taken suo motu (on its own) cognizance on the plights of migrant workers during the coronavirus-triggered lockdown period, directed all states and Union territories (UTs) to transport all the stranded workers to their respective destinations by train, bus or other mode within 15 days from today. The top court, which on May 28 had passed a slew of directives including asking the states not to charge fare from the workers and provide them food free of cost till they board trains or buses, issued further directions to ameliorate their plights and asked authorities to consider “withdrawal” of criminal cases lodged against them for allegedly violating social distancing norms.