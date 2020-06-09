Left Menu
Development News Edition

Indian, Chinese troops disengage at three locations in Eastern Ladakh; China moves back troops by 2-2.5 km

Ahead of the next round of military talks scheduled to start this week, troops of India and China have disengaged on the ground at multiple locations in Eastern Ladakh.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-06-2020 17:33 IST | Created: 09-06-2020 17:12 IST
Indian, Chinese troops disengage at three locations in Eastern Ladakh; China moves back troops by 2-2.5 km
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Ahead of the next round of military talks scheduled to start this week, troops of India and China have disengaged on the ground at multiple locations in Eastern Ladakh. The talks between the two armies are going to be held this week at multiple locations including Patroling point 14 (Galwan area), Patrolling point 15, and Hot Springs area, top government sources told ANI.

Because of the talks to be held in the next few days and the Lt Gen-level talks held on June 6, the Chinese Army has pulled back its troops from the Galwan valley, PP-15, and Hot Springs in Eastern Ladakh area by 2 to 2.5 kilometers, they said. The sources said to reciprocate the Chinese disengagement, the Indian side also brought back some of its troops and vehicles from these areas.

Sources said the talks are being held on these points at the battalion commander level and they have had hotline talks with their counterparts. The initial talks are being held in these areas, the Chinese activities had also started in Eastern Ladakh from this location only, they said.

Indian military teams are already in Chushul to engage the Chinese in talks and are coordinating with the senior officials in this regard.

TRENDING

The Sims 5 is under conceptual, pre-production phase: Andrew Wilson

Delhi LG overrules city govt order for #COVID19 test only for symptomatic patients; says asymptomatic should be examined: Order.

Cybersecurity investments failing, number of breaches increase by 50% in Australia

Huawei wins Canstar's most satisfied customers of smartphones

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Videos

Latest News

Experienced goalkeeper Kamaljit Singh joins Odisha FC

Odisha FC on Tuesday announced signing of Indian goalkeeper Kamaljit Singh for two years ahead of the seventh edition of the Hero Indian Super League. The 24-year-old custodian has played for Hyderabad FC in the pastKamaljit was a part of...

UP teacher's documents used in 9 schools, payment of Rs 12.24 lakh made in six districts

The Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday said that a probe into a school teacher, who is alleged to have worked simultaneously in 25 schools and earned over Rs 1 crore as salary in 13 months, found that her documents were used in nine school...

HP India sees strong growth in consumer segment as work-from-home drives sales

HP India on Tuesday said it is witnessing a strong growth in its consumer PC business compared to last year as people look for devices to support work and study from home efforts amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Speaking to PTI, HP India Market ...

Anti-China sentiment, customer service help home-grown VU sell record TV sets in lockdown

VU Technologies on Tuesday said it has sold a record 50,000 television sets in the largest selling category of 4K TVs in May, even as the lockdown continued across several parts of the country. Its chairman and chief executive Devita Saraf ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020