SC seeks Maharashtra’s response on doctors’ plea against Maratha quota in PG Med, dental courses

The Supreme Court on Tuesday sought a response from the Maharashtra government on a plea of six MBBS doctors seeking a direction that the state law granting 12 per cent quota to Marathas be not made applicable for the admissions into the Post Graduate Medical & Dental Courses for academic year 2020-2021. A bench of Justices L Nageswara Rao and Krishna Murari, in the proceedings held through video conferencing, also made clear that “all the admissions to the PG Medical and Dental Courses in the state” for the current academic year would be “subject to the outcome” the appeal challenging the state law on Maratha quota.

The top court took note of the submissions of doctors’ lawyers, Amit Anand Tiwari, Rajeev Kumar Panday and Vivek Singh, and issued notices to the state government, the State Common Entrance Test Cell and the Medical Counselling Committee which are responsible for conducting the examination and counselling of the selected candidates for the admissions in PG Medical and dental courses. The apex court is already seized of the appeals against the ‘Maharashtra State Reservation (of seats for admission in educational institutions in the State and for appointments in the public services and posts under the State) for socially and Educationally Backward Classes (SEBC) Act, 2018.

While deciding to examine the validity of the SEBC Act, the top court, on July 12, last year, had refused to stay the Bombay High Court order upholding the quota law with certain modifications. "We make it clear that the order of the High Court on reservation will not have retrospective effect," the apex court had said.

The fresh plea filed by six MBBS doctors including Aditya Bimal Shastri, said they have cleared the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET- PG 2020) with high merit and are now constrained to approach this court against violation of their fundamental rights such as right to equality of the Constitution. “It is stated that the application of SEBC reservations (i.e. Reservation of 12 per cent of Maratha community) in Medical PG admissions has led to gross injustice and unequal treatment to the open category meritorious students of Maharashtra, who can now compete only on the reduced 26 per cent seats in PG admission as 74 per cent of seats in the state are reserved. The reservation in State has seriously prejudiced the meritorious candidates in the open category and has jeopardized their future,” the plea said.

The plea sad that the Maratha quota law “should not be made applicable to the admission to Post Graduate Medical and Dental Courses in the state of Maharashtra for the academic year 2020-2021,” it said. The top court took note of the urgency of the matter and decided to hear the fresh plea on July 7 along with pending ones against the state quota law.

“This court time and again in catena of decisions has held that at the highest levels of medical education excellence cannot be compromised to the detriment of the nation. Admissions to the highest available medical courses in the country at the super specialty levels, where even the facilities for training are limited, must be given only on the basis of competitive merit. There can be no relaxation at this level,” the plea said. The plea said that till 2018, the reservation in the state was 52 per cent and “thereafter, EWS reservation of 10 per cent and Martha reservation of 12 per cent was added in 2019.” “It is humbly submitted that the petitioners who had taken admission in MBBS in or before 2018 cannot be subjected to these additional reservation which came into force in 2019. It would be extremely unfair and a grave violation of principles of natural justice to the petitioner who admitted themselves in MBBS course under 52 per cent reservation policy of the state with legitimate expectation to compete under 48 per cent seats in PG but are forced to compete only under 26 per cent seats for PG admissions due to subsequent reservation policy,” the plea said.

The top court, on February 5, had refused to stay the Bombay High Court order upholding a Maharashtra law granting reservation to Marathas in education and jobs. The SEBC Act was enacted to grant reservation to the Maratha community people in jobs and admissions. The high court had held that 16 per cent reservation was not justifiable and ruled that quota should not exceed 12 per cent in employment and 13 per cent in admissions.