1,871 Mumbai Police personnel infected with COVID-19 so far
Mumbai Police said that 1,871 COVID-19 positive cases among the personnel have been reported as of Tuesday, while 21 have succumbed to the virus.ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 09-06-2020 20:37 IST | Created: 09-06-2020 20:37 IST
Mumbai Police said that 1,871 COVID-19 positive cases among the personnel have been reported as of Tuesday, while 21 have succumbed to the virus. "1,871 Mumbai police personnel have been infected with COVID-19 so far, including 853 recoveries and 21 deaths," Mumbai Police said.
On the other hand, 82 State Reserve Police Force (SRPF) personnel contracted COVID-19 in the city. According to the Union Health Ministry, India has registered 2,66,598 COVID-19 positive cases, including 1,29,813 active cases, 1,29,314 cured/discharged/migrated and 7,471 deaths. (ANI)
- READ MORE ON:
- COVID
- Mumbai Police
- Mumbai
- State Reserve Police Force
- India
- Union Health Ministry
ALSO READ
China reports 11 new mainland COVID-19 cases vs 3 a day earlier
INSIGHT-More patients than beds in Mumbai as India faces surge in virus cases
COVID-19 impacts Kiwis’ financial resilience and wellbeing: survey
New COVID Income Relief Payment introduced to support Kiwis
5 reasons Costa Rica is winning plaudits for fighting COVID-19: a Resident Coordinator’s blog