Left Menu
Development News Edition

Spain to make reporting violence against children mandatory

"It is a landmark step for current and future generations of children and teenagers to grow up free of violence," said vice-president Pablo Iglesias, who is responsible for social rights, after a cabinet meeting on Tuesday.Under existing legislation, once a victim turns 18 they have a limited time window in which to report the abuse they endured, ranging from five to 20 years depending on the crime's severity.

Reuters | Madrid | Updated: 09-06-2020 20:59 IST | Created: 09-06-2020 20:40 IST
Spain to make reporting violence against children mandatory
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Spain's cabinet on Tuesday approved a decree designed to protect children from violence, making it mandatory to report abuse for anyone who detects it and extending the time period in which victims can report abuse they suffered as children. Nearly 38,000 minors were victims of violence in Spain in 2018 - but the government estimates that only one in five crimes committed against children is reported, meaning the number could be five times higher. "It is a landmark step for current and future generations of children and teenagers to grow up free of violence," said vice-president Pablo Iglesias, who is responsible for social rights, after a cabinet meeting on Tuesday.

Under existing legislation, once a victim turns 18 they have a limited time window in which to report the abuse they endured, ranging from five to 20 years depending on the crime's severity. The new law would delay the start of this countdown until victims turn 30 for the most serious crimes, effectively giving victims more time to report severe abuse.

The decree, which now has to be approved by parliament, is named "Rhodes Law" after the British concert pianist James Rhodes, who was raped as a child and wrote his testimony in an autobiography with harrowing details. Rhodes now lives in Spain and has advised the Spanish government on the legislation.

TRENDING

The Sims 5 is under conceptual, pre-production phase: Andrew Wilson

Delhi LG overrules city govt order for #COVID19 test only for symptomatic patients; says asymptomatic should be examined: Order.

Cybersecurity investments failing, number of breaches increase by 50% in Australia

Huawei wins Canstar's most satisfied customers of smartphones

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Videos

Latest News

Punjab Engineering College to start online classes for next academic session

As schools opt for the online classes, the Punjab Engineering College PEC is all set to start online classes for its next academic session. PEC will be the first institute in the region to conduct online classes if they start the classes fo...

Soccer-Coventry return to Championship as lower leagues cancel season

Coventry City have been promoted to the second-tier Championship after Englands Football League clubs voted to curtail their seasons, halted in March by the COVID-19 pandemic. Coventry have been confirmed as champions of League One third ti...

2 accused in ex-Nissan boss escape scheme fight extradition

A former Green Beret and his son accused of smuggling ex-Nissan Motor Co. Chairman Carlos Ghosn out of Japan in a box are fighting their extradition to the country, arguing the offense is not a crime there. Michael and Peter Taylor are want...

Barclays labels Staveley lawsuit 'distorted and exaggerated'

Barclays has dismissed as distorted and exaggerated legal arguments by financier Amanda Staveley, who is claiming up to 1.5 billion pounds in damages for alleged deceit over a financial crisis-era fundraising in a high-profile London trial....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020