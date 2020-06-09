Meghalaya puts on hold reopening of religious institutions

The Meghalaya government on Tuesday decided to put on hold the reopening of religious institutions that were decided to be opened on June 14. "A meeting will be held again with religious organisations at the end of this month," Meghalaya Chief Minister's Office tweeted.

"Based on the consultation with different religious organisations this afternoon, the government has decided to put on hold the reopening of religious institutions in Meghalaya that was previously decided for June 14, 2020," Chief Minister Conrad Sangma said in a tweet. He said that an elderly citizen who had come from Ri Bhoi district has tested positive for COVID-19.

"The person was isolated on arrival and is presently in Shillong. The person is stable and under supervision. Total active cases -- 26," he said. (ANI)