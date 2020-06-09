Savitri Ratho appointed as Judge of Orissa High Court

President Ram Nath Kovind has appointed senior lawyer Savitri Ratho as Judge of Orissa High Court.

"In exercise of the power conferred by clause (l) of Article 217 of the Constitution of India, the President is pleased to appoint Miss Savitri Ratho, to be a Judge of the Orissa High Court with effect from the date she assumes charge of her office," read official notification. (ANI)