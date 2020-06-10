Left Menu
Development News Edition

HC directs Centre, Delhi to take steps for real-time updation of hospitals' data

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday directed Central Government and Delhi Government to take all necessary steps for ensuring real time updation of the data of all the hospitals.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-06-2020 01:59 IST | Created: 10-06-2020 01:59 IST
HC directs Centre, Delhi to take steps for real-time updation of hospitals' data
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday directed Central Government and Delhi Government to take all necessary steps for ensuring real time updation of the data of all the hospitals. A Division Bench of Chief Justice DN Patel and Justice Prateek Jalan's direction came after hearing Amicus Curiae as well as the counsel for the intervener.

"Having heard Amicus Curiae as well as the counsel for the respondents/Intervener, it appears that there is a need of real time updation of the data by all hospitals including the Delhi Government-run hospitals, the Central Government-run hospitals and private hospitals. We, therefore, direct Government of NCT of Delhi as well as the Central Government that they shall take all necessary steps for ensuring real time updation of the data, without too much of a time lag, so that the information being received by the public is current," the court said. "If any Committee is appointed by Government of NCT of Delhi, the said committee will also take note of this fact that there shall be real time updation of the data on the mobile application developed by the Government of NCT of Delhi," it added.

The court also directed the Central Government as well as the Government of NCT of Delhi that testing shall be carried out by the Central Government as well as the Central Government-run hospitals, as far as possible, subject to availability of testing kits with priority be given to the persons approaching for test on the recommendation of a doctor. Amicus Curiae Om Prakash told the court the Mobile Application namely "Delhi Corona Mobile Application", developed by Delhi Government, is not being updated regularly. He also submitted that there is a mismatch of the facts and data released by the Government/private hospitals in Delhi especially with regard to the availability of the beds and ventilators.

It is also submitted that some of the hospitals run by the Central Government/Government of NCT of Delhi are not updating the data. It is further submitted that helpline numbers as provided by Govt. of NCT of Delhi, are not properly working. Senior Advocate Chander M. Lall, appearing for intervener Nancy Roy told the court that suitable direction may be given to the Central Government and the Government of NCT of Delhi to carry out tests of all those having apprehension of being exposed to coronavirus.

The court was hearing suo-motu petition where it had taken cognizance of a video of a Delhi resident sharing his plight after his COVID-19 positive mother was denied the bed and a ventilator at a private hospital. (ANI)

TRENDING

Blade Nzimande to visit Tshwane University to assess readiness

The Kissing Booth 2 ready to stream on July 24, synopsis revealed, what latest we know

Centrapay and Coca-Cola Amatil partner to give bitcoin payment option

CSIR-IHBT and Himachal Govt partner to increase production of Saffron, Heeng

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Videos

Latest News

Odd News Roundup: Russian chefs in naked lockdown protest after virus strip them of income

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.Russian chefs in naked lockdown protest after virus strip them of incomeRussian restaurant owners stripped of their income by the coronavirus lockdown are campaigning for their businesses to...

EU calls on conflict parties in Libya to withdraw foreign forces

The European Unions top diplomat has urged all conflict parties in Libya to immediately stop all military operations and engage constructively in peace negotiations.As Turkish drones helped drive eastern Libyan forces back from Tripoli this...

Prince Philip, patriarch of the British royals, quietly turns 99

Prince Philip, the husband of Britains Queen Elizabeth for more than seven decades, celebrates his 99th birthday on Wednesday, although there will be little public fanfare to mark the occasion.Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, will spend the d...

Entertainment News Roundup: New museum to honor late Swedish DJ Avicii; ABBA's Bjorn speaks out in support of Black Lives Matter and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.New museum to honor late Swedish DJ Avicii in SwedenA museum in memory of the late electronic dance DJ Avicii will open in his birthplace Stockholm as part of a new digital culture...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020