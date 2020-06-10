Left Menu
Development News Edition

HC asks authorities to treat as representation plea on WHO guidelines for disinfectants

A bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice Prateek Jalan, conducting the hearing via video conferencing, directed the concerned authorities to look into the representation while keeping in mind the WHO guidelines as also various circulars issued by the Centre and Delhi government.The court disposed of Susheel Mahajan' plea filed, through advocates N Pradeep Sharma and Harsh K Sharma, saying disinfectants are chemicals that destroy disease causing pathogens or harmful microorganisms and it is advised that their spraying on individuals or groups is not recommended under any circumstances as it is physically and psychologically harmful.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-06-2020 14:13 IST | Created: 10-06-2020 14:13 IST
HC asks authorities to treat as representation plea on WHO guidelines for disinfectants

The Delhi High Court Wednesday asked the Centre and the Delhi government to treat as representation a plea seeking proper implementation of the guidelines issued by the World Health Organisation on spraying disinfectants in public places, offices and on individuals. A bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice Prateek Jalan, conducting the hearing via video conferencing, directed the concerned authorities to look into the representation while keeping in mind the WHO guidelines as also various circulars issued by the Centre and Delhi government.

The court disposed of Susheel Mahajan' plea filed, through advocates N Pradeep Sharma and Harsh K Sharma, saying disinfectants are chemicals that destroy disease causing pathogens or harmful microorganisms and it is advised that their spraying on individuals or groups is not recommended under any circumstances as it is physically and psychologically harmful. “Even if a person is potentially exposed with the COVID-19 virus, spraying the external part of the body does not kill the virus that has entered your body. There is no scientific evidence to suggest that they are effective even in disinfecting the outer clothing/body in an effective manner.

“Spraying of chlorine on individuals can lead to irritation of eyes and skin and potentially gastrointestinal effects such as nausea and vomiting,” the plea claimed. It said as that per the guidelines issued by WHO and Central government, 70 per cent alcohol can be used to wipe down surfaces where the use of bleach is not suitable.

“It has been recommended to always use freshly prepared 1 per cent sodium hypochloride solution and wear appropriate PPE kit, while carrying out cleaning and disinfection work. It is also recommended, to wear disposable rubber boots, gloves (heavy duty), and a triple layer mask, which should be removed and discarded as damaged, after every use, to minimize the possibility of infection. The disinfectants are used to minimize the effect of infection,” it said. The petition sought direction to the authorities not to allow installation of any ultraviolet radiation tunnel at public places or offices or any other place in the interest of health of the citizens as direct exposure to such unmanned radiations is cancer generating.

It further sought to direct the authorities not to allow any installation of any chemical chamber or tunnel at public places or offices or homes because the use of chemical tunnels is dangerous to human life..

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3: Filming likely to start in August, plot to deal with broken relationships

CSIR-IHBT and Himachal Govt partner to increase production of Saffron, Heeng

The Kissing Booth 2 ready to stream on July 24, synopsis revealed, what latest we know

Blade Nzimande to visit Tshwane University to assess readiness

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Videos

Latest News

African Energy Chamber announces Mozambique’s webinar to build local content

The African Energy Chamber EnergyChamber.org is delighted to announce the organization of Mozambiques first webinar dedicated to building local content and domestic capacity, organized by the newly-created Mozambican Oil Gas Chamber. The w...

Sweden halts probe into 1986 murder of PM Olof Palme

Sweden on Wednesday dropped its investigation into the unsolved murder of former Swedish Prime Minister Olof Palme, who was shot dead 34 years ago in downtown Stockholm, saying that decision was made because the main suspect died in 2000. P...

Afghanistan registers over 22,000 Covid-19 cases

The Afghan health ministry on Wednesday reported 684 new positive cases of COVID-19 out of 1,128 samples tested in the last 24 hours, Tolo News reported. Kabul was on the top of the list with 393 new cases, followed by Herat with 96.Other p...

Lebanese pound slides further despite new pricing system

Lebanons battered pound currency has slid to fresh lows against the U.S. dollar despite a new pricing system Beirut hopes can rein in soaring food prices as it negotiates a deal with the International Monetary Fund to climb out of crisis. T...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020