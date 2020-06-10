Out on bail, COVID-19 positive man escapes from hospital in Haryana's Jind
A man, who was out on bail escaped on Tuesday from a hospital in Jind where he was being treated for COVID-19.ANI | Jind (Haryana) | Updated: 10-06-2020 14:33 IST | Created: 10-06-2020 14:33 IST
A man, who was out on bail escaped on Tuesday from a hospital in Jind where he was being treated for COVID-19. Dharambir Singh, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Jind said that the man named Shiv Kumar jumped from the second floor of the hospital and used a rope to climb down.
"He was released from jail this week. He was accused under Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code. He was also declared coronavirus positive. So we shifted him to the civil hospital. After the court granted him bail, we removed our security," Singh told reporters here. "He broke the window of his room at the isolation facility and escaped wearing a PPE kit. He jumped from the second floor wearing PPE kit and went down using a rope. We will register an FIR under the Disaster Management Act and violation of orders of the public servant. We will nab him soon," he said. (ANI)
- READ MORE ON:
- Jind
- Haryana
- Shiv Kumar
- Disaster Management Act
ALSO READ
Jind reports first COVID-19 death, Haryana registers highest single-day increase in cases
IPL can lift the spirits of the country, says DC chairman Parth Jindal
Jindal Global launches online LLM in corporate & financial law
Jindal Stainless export orders rebound in May-June period
Jindal Stainless posts Rs 22 cr loss in Q4