Out on bail, COVID-19 positive man escapes from hospital in Haryana's Jind

A man, who was out on bail escaped on Tuesday from a hospital in Jind where he was being treated for COVID-19.

ANI | Jind (Haryana) | Updated: 10-06-2020 14:33 IST | Created: 10-06-2020 14:33 IST
DSP Dharambir Singh speaking to reporters in Jind on Tuesday.. Image Credit: ANI

A man, who was out on bail escaped on Tuesday from a hospital in Jind where he was being treated for COVID-19. Dharambir Singh, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Jind said that the man named Shiv Kumar jumped from the second floor of the hospital and used a rope to climb down.

"He was released from jail this week. He was accused under Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code. He was also declared coronavirus positive. So we shifted him to the civil hospital. After the court granted him bail, we removed our security," Singh told reporters here. "He broke the window of his room at the isolation facility and escaped wearing a PPE kit. He jumped from the second floor wearing PPE kit and went down using a rope. We will register an FIR under the Disaster Management Act and violation of orders of the public servant. We will nab him soon," he said. (ANI)

