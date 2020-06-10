Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sweden says 34 year mystery of Palme assassination is solved

The failure of the police to find a killer has sparked decades of conspiracy theories, unlikely to be silenced by Wednesday's accusation against a long dead suspect with no political profile.Prosecutor Krister Petersson, who has led an investigation into the case since 2017, said the killer was Stig Engstrom, a suspect long known to Swedes as "Skandia man" after the company where he worked, with offices near the scene of the shooting.

Reuters | Updated: 10-06-2020 16:06 IST | Created: 10-06-2020 16:06 IST
Sweden says 34 year mystery of Palme assassination is solved

A Swedish prosecutor closed the case of the 1986 assassination of Prime Minister Olof Palme on Wednesday, accusing an insurance company graphic designer who died 20 years ago of the country's most notorious unsolved crime.

Palme, who led Sweden's Social Democrats for decades and served two periods as prime minister, was one of the architects of Scandinavia's model of a strong welfare state, and a fierce Cold War-era critic of both the United States and Soviet Union. He was shot dead in central Stockholm in 1986 after a visit to the cinema with his wife and son. The failure of the police to find a killer has sparked decades of conspiracy theories, unlikely to be silenced by Wednesday's accusation against a long dead suspect with no political profile.

Prosecutor Krister Petersson, who has led an investigation into the case since 2017, said the killer was Stig Engstrom, a suspect long known to Swedes as "Skandia man" after the company where he worked, with offices near the scene of the shooting. Engstrom, known to have been at the scene, was repeatedly questioned in early investigations but dismissed as a serious suspect at the time. He died in 2000 in what Swedish media reported as a suspected suicide.

A 2018 book by an investigative journalist brought to light a range of previously overlooked evidence, including time stamps showing Engstrom had left his office earlier than he had told police, in time to commit the crime. "Because the person is dead, I cannot bring charges against him and have decided to close the investigation," Petersson said.

He did not announce any major investigative breakthroughs, and said the technical evidence was not new. He felt confident the evidence would have been sufficient to arrest Engstrom, but "would not, in itself, lead to a conviction" without more evidence that it was no longer possible to obtain. Palme's son, Marten, told public service radio he also believed Engstrom was the killer, "but unfortunately there is no real conclusive evidence".

COLD-WAR CRITIC Palme was prime minister from 1969-1976 and again from 1982-1986. Supporters hail him as the architect of modern Sweden, while conservatives denounced his anti-colonialist views and criticism of the United States.

For decades, conspiracy theories around his killing have blamed a range of forces, from the CIA and Kurdish separatists to the South African security services. Petersson said several witness accounts of the likely killer were in line with Engstrom's appearance, while witnesses also contradicted Engstrom's account of his movements at the scene.

Engstrom's family have repeatedly dismissed accusations that he was the killer. Daily Expressen quoted his ex-wife as saying in an interview in February that he was too timid to have carried out the murder. A childhood friend, Olle Madebrink, told the paper Engstrom was "the most normal person in the world. I can't believe anything else." Reuters was unable to immediately reach members of Engstrom's family.

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3: Filming likely to start in August, plot to deal with broken relationships

CSIR-IHBT and Himachal Govt partner to increase production of Saffron, Heeng

Malaysia to reopen schools in stages from June 24 - minister

The Kissing Booth 2 ready to stream on July 24, synopsis revealed, what latest we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Videos

Latest News

Turkey dismisses Egyptian proposal for Libya ceasefire -Hurriyet

Turkey on Wednesday dismissed Egypts proposal for a ceasefire in Libya, saying the plan aimed to save Khalifa Haftar after the collapse of his offensive to control the capital Tripoli, Hurriyet newspaper reported. Turkey supports Fayez al S...

FinMin releases Rs 6,195 cr to 14 states

The government on Wednesday released Rs 6,195 crore to 14 states as monthly instalment of the post devolution revenue deficit grantThe government on June 10, 2020, released Rs 6,195.08 crore to 14 states as the third equated-monthly instalm...

Chhattisgarh: Four die after inhaling toxic gas in well

Four people died after inhaling a poisonous gas in an under-construction well in Chhattisgarhs Janjgir-Champa district on Wednesday, police said. The incident took place in the morning at a farm in Dhamni village under Hasaud police station...

Soccer-Merseyside derby to be held at Goodison Park

The Merseyside derby between Everton and Liverpool in the Premier League this month will be held behind-closed-doors at Evertons Goodison Park stadium, despite concerns the venue may attract supporters. Media reports had suggested that the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020