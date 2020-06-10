Britain asks too much of EU in Brexit talks, Barnier says

Britain asks too much of EU in Brexit talks, Barnier saysReuters | Brussels | Updated: 10-06-2020 19:16 IST | Created: 10-06-2020 19:16 IST
Britain is seeking a trade relationship with the European Union that is very close to that of an EU member, something that is unacceptable to the bloc, the EU's Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier said on Wednesday.
"Britain is demanding a lot more from the EU than Canada, Japan or other partners," Barnier told a forum in Brussels. "We cannot and we will not allow this cherry picking."
