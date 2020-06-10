Left Menu
Development News Edition

Minneapolis police chief breaks off talks with officer union

The Minneapolis Police Department will withdraw from contract negotiations with the union that represents officers to facilitate an overhaul of the force in the wake of George Floyd's death, the department's chief said on Wednesday.Chief Medaria Arradondo, at a media briefing, also said he would implement a new early-warning system to identify police officer conduct, allowing supervisors to intervene more quickly to get problematic officers off the street.

Reuters | Updated: 10-06-2020 21:49 IST | Created: 10-06-2020 21:49 IST
Minneapolis police chief breaks off talks with officer union

The Minneapolis Police Department will withdraw from contract negotiations with the union that represents officers to facilitate an overhaul of the force in the wake of George Floyd's death, the department's chief said on Wednesday.

Chief Medaria Arradondo, at a media briefing, also said he would implement a new early-warning system to identify police officer conduct, allowing supervisors to intervene more quickly to get problematic officers off the street. The decision to cut off talks with the Police Officers Federation of Minneapolis reflected a need to "start anew" and break free from the "antiquated" process of negotiating a union contract, Arradondo said.

"I think that's it's very clear that we have to evolve," said Arradondo. The decision follows two weeks of nationwide protests over the May 25 death of Floyd, an unarmed black man. Derek Chauvin, a white former Minneapolis police officer, has been charged with murdering Floyd by kneeling on his neck for nearly 9 minutes. Three other officers at the scene, including two rookies, were also charged with aiding and abetting in Floyd's death.

The president of the police officers' union, Bob Kroll, said in a letter last week that the four officers "were terminated without due process" and that he was working with the union's labor attorneys to get them reinstated. In response to reporters' questions, Arradondo said the two rookies should also be held responsible for not intervening. (reporting by Nathan Layne in Wilton, Connecticut, Editing by Franklin Paul and Bernadette Baum)

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3: Filming likely to start in August, plot to deal with broken relationships

Malaysia to reopen schools in stages from June 24 - minister

CSIR-IHBT and Himachal Govt partner to increase production of Saffron, Heeng

The Kissing Booth 2 ready to stream on July 24, synopsis revealed, what latest we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Videos

Latest News

Two-time All-Star OF Claudell Washington dies at 65

Two-time All-Star outfielder Claudell Washington died Wednesday at age 65. He had been living in the San Francisco area and battling illness for several years, according to the San Francisco Chronicle.Washington played 17 seasons in the maj...

Brazil's Bolsonaro tells actress to 'get out' after she criticizes pandemic response

Brazils President Jair Bolsonaro told an actress to get out of here after she criticized his response to the coronavirus pandemic in a gathering outside his official residence on Wednesday morning. Cris Bernart told Bolsonaro that Brazils e...

Power supply affected in many parts of Delhi due to dust storm, rain

Power supply in many parts of the city was affected due to dust storm followed by rain on Wednesday evening. A power transmission line near Sarai Kale Khan developed fault due to the dust storm affecting electricity supply in some localitie...

Minneapolis police chief breaks off talks with officer union

The Minneapolis Police Department will withdraw from contract talks with the officer union as it seeks to end relationships that have eroded trust in the community and overhaul the force following George Floyds death, its chief said on Wedn...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020