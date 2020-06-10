65 new COVID-19 cases in Kerala, active cases reaches 1,238
A total of 65 more COVID-19 cases have been reported in Kerala, taking the count of active cases in the state to 1,238.ANI | Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) | Updated: 10-06-2020 23:25 IST | Created: 10-06-2020 23:25 IST
A total of 65 more COVID-19 cases have been reported in Kerala, taking the count of active cases in the state to 1,238.
"65 more COVID-19 cases reported in Kerala today. A total number of active cases in the state is now at 1,238, with recovered cases at 905," said Kerala Chief Minister's Office (CMO).
On Monday, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had requested Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan's intervention to allow candidates for AIIMS entrance examination to get centres within the state to avoid inter-state travel in view of COVID-19 pandemic. (ANI)
- READ MORE ON:
- Kerala
- Harsh Vardhan
- Pinarayi Vijayan
- AIIMS
ALSO READ
Senior secondary exams begin in Kerala
Coastal Kerala village uses umbrella as weapon to combat COVID-19
Sreelekha to be Kerala's first woman DGP, to head Fire & Rescue Services Department
Kerala govt launches updated 'Orange Book of Disaster Management'
Kerala CM lashes out at union Minister Muraleedharan