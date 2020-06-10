65 new COVID-19 cases in Kerala, active cases reaches 1,238

A total of 65 more COVID-19 cases have been reported in Kerala, taking the count of active cases in the state to 1,238.

"65 more COVID-19 cases reported in Kerala today. A total number of active cases in the state is now at 1,238, with recovered cases at 905," said Kerala Chief Minister's Office (CMO).

On Monday, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had requested Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan's intervention to allow candidates for AIIMS entrance examination to get centres within the state to avoid inter-state travel in view of COVID-19 pandemic. (ANI)