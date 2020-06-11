Left Menu
Development News Edition

5 deaths, 51 more COVID-19 cases in Rajasthan

Five deaths and 51 more COVID-19 cases have been reported from Rajasthan, taking the total number of coronavirus cases in the state to 11,651 on Thursday, according to the State Health Department.

ANI | Jaipur (Rajasthan) | Updated: 11-06-2020 12:45 IST | Created: 11-06-2020 12:45 IST
5 deaths, 51 more COVID-19 cases in Rajasthan
Representative Image.. Image Credit: ANI

Five deaths and 51 more COVID-19 cases have been reported from Rajasthan, taking the total number of coronavirus cases in the state to 11,651 on Thursday, according to the State Health Department. Out of the total number of cases in the state, 8,596 have recovered while 2,791 are active cases.

India recorded the highest single-day spike of 9,996 more COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of coronavirus cases in the country to 2,86,579, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. Out of the total number of cases, 1,37,448 are active, while 1,41,029 have been cured/discharged/migrated. (ANI)

TRENDING

Malaysia to reopen schools in stages from June 24 - minister

Wentworth Season 8 main, recurring cast announced, synopsis of episode 1 revealed

SAIL partners Apollo Hospitals for healthcare services to employees, their families

Frozen 3 to end the trilogy, Anna’s lavish wedding, What Elsa can get from here

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Videos

Latest News

European shares slide on Fed outlook, worries of new virus cases

European shares moved further away from their three-month peak on Thursday after a downbeat economic outlook from the U.S. Federal Reserve and on worries of a second wave of COVID-19 cases.The pan-European STOXX 600 fell 2.5, its fourth str...

Prince Philip marks quiet 99th birthday in lockdown

Britains Prince Philip marked a quiet 99th birthday in lockdown with his wife, Queen Elizabeth II, at Windsor Castle in south-east England. Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, and the 94-year-old monarch, who have been married for 72 years, have...

U.S. podcast platform Pockets Casts says Apple removed app from China store

New York-based podcasting platform Pocket Casts said its app had been taken down from Apple Incs app store in China. Reuters couldnt immediately verify why the app was no longer available in the store.Pockets Casts, ranked 85th most popular...

Special flight carrying 180 migrants from Mumbai lands in Lucknow

A special flight arranged by actor Amitabh Bachchan to ferry 180 migrants from Mumbai landed at the airport here on Thursday morning. On arrival, the migrants hailing from Unnao, Gonda, Lucknow and other districts of the state thanked the B...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020