MCEME passing-out parade to be webcast

Twenty four cadets of the Technical Entry Scheme-35 (TES-35) Course will pass out through the portals of Cadet Training Wing (CTW), Military College of Electronics and Mechanical Engineering (MCEME) Bolarum on June 13, an official statement said. According to the statement, it will be the first time when Cadets from the Cadet Training Wing (CTW) will get commissioned in the CTW.

"The young cadets will be marching forth as Techno Warriors, Military leaders and custodians of National honour and security as they join the folds of the Indian Army as commissioned officers," the official statement issued on Wednesday said. It said that all COVID-19 preventive measures will be observed and adhered to during the parade.

"Due to ongoing Government of India restrictions on travel and congregation due to COVID-19 Pandemic, parents, relatives, and friends of the gentleman cadets are unable to attend the passing out ceremony this term," the statement said. "To tide over the understandable disappointment, a live broadcast of the ceremony on Youtube will be arranged to witness the parade of the young officers as they affirm their oath to serve the motherland selflessly and swear to preserve its integrity and honour in every breath," it added.

The event, which marks the culmination of the cadets' training and their foray into their journey as officers, will have Lieutenant General TSA Narayanan, Commandant, MCEME as the Chief Guest. Simultaneously, there will be passing out parades in the Indian Military Academy and two other Cadets Training wings, the statement said. (ANI)