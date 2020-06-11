Left Menu
Development News Edition

EXCLUSIVE-French lawmakers want hard line in Brexit fishing talks

The report was co-written by Jean-Pierre Pont, a member of parliament for Macron's party who represents the town of Boulogne on the English Channel, France's busiest fishing port.Britain's government has said it want to have full control over its waters and fish in its future outside the European Union.

Reuters | Updated: 11-06-2020 17:14 IST | Created: 11-06-2020 17:14 IST
EXCLUSIVE-French lawmakers want hard line in Brexit fishing talks

French lawmakers have urged the government to stay firm over fishing in Brexit negotiations, potentially complicating EU negotiator Michel Barnier's ability to compromise with Britain.

In a report approved by the National Assembly's European affairs committee on Thursday, lawmakers urged President Emmanuel Macron's government to keep French fishermen's right to fish in British waters. "The Union must continue to guarantee that fishing won't be sacrificed to save other sectors," the report seen by Reuters says. The report was co-written by Jean-Pierre Pont, a member of parliament for Macron's party who represents the town of Boulogne on the English Channel, France's busiest fishing port.

Britain's government has said it want to have full control over its waters and fish in its future outside the European Union. EU diplomats had told Reuters last month the EU was willing to shift its stance on fisheries and move from the "maximalist position" of maintaining the situation as it is in order to help forge a trade deal with Britain.

Lawmakers also urged Paris to do more to prepare for a no-deal, which they said was the "most likely scenario". British fishing grounds are among the richest in the North East Atlantic zone where most of the EU catch is hauled in.

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 main, recurring cast announced, synopsis of episode 1 revealed

Malaysia to reopen schools in stages from June 24 - minister

SAIL partners Apollo Hospitals for healthcare services to employees, their families

Frozen 3 to end the trilogy, Anna’s lavish wedding, What Elsa can get from here

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Videos

Latest News

Nigeria's Senate passes revised 10.8 trillion naira budget

Nigerias upper house of parliament passed an increased budget for 2020 on Thursday, as Africas biggest economy tackles the new coronavirus pandemic and a sharp fall in the price of oil, the countrys most valuable export. The government had ...

Man dies outside govt office, body removed in garbage van; 3 cops among 7 suspended

The body of a man, who collapsed and died outside a government office in Balrampur, was removed from there in a garbage collection van, prompting the district administration to suspend seven officials, including three policemen, officials s...

Assam CM orders high-level probe into OIL well blaze, fire on periphery put out

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Thursday ordered a high-level inquiry into the circumstances that led to a blowout at a gas well of Oil India Limited OIL in Tinsukia district and the subsequent fire, a day after the bodies of two...

Lalu turns 73, RJD decides no cake cutting

Jailed RJD supremo Lalu Prasad turned 73 on Thursday, but there was no cake cutting on his birthday as decided by the party in view of the pains suffered by migrants during the COVID-19 pandemic. Prasad is serving jail sentences in fodder s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020