SCBA urges Delhi CM to set up COVID-19 testing centre in SC premises

The Supreme Court Bar Association urged Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday to set up a facility for testing of COVID-19 in the apex court premises in view of continuous rise in number of cases.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-06-2020 19:23 IST | Created: 11-06-2020 19:23 IST
The Supreme Court Bar Association urged Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday to set up a facility for testing of COVID-19 in the apex court premises in view of continuous rise in number of cases. In a letter to Kejriwal, the association said that the asymptomatic nature of coronavirus (COVID-19) makes everyone suspect and, therefore, it is vital to carry out test on all.  It added that accessing the laboratory for testing had its own hazards and while many of them decline to entertain patients, others do not have the required kits.

The SCBA members "who have a fever or cough seek to get them tested but the facilities are not easily accessible or available. Therefore, the Association requests you to setup a Testing Facility for Covid-19 in the Supreme Court premises with appropriate equipment and test kits", it said.  “This will enable all users of the Court - be they members of our Association, the general litigant, staff/ clerks working with members, staff of the SCBA, Staff of Supreme Court et al to get themselves checked for any infection by the Corona virus,” it said. It added that the step was required keeping in mind that the Supreme Court premises was visited by a large range of people including litigants who come to Delhi for their cases.

